Buy Billionaire’s Colorado $279M Ranch, Get Your Own Car Museum

If you have $279 million to spare, you probably already have everything in life you could ever dream of. Except for your very own car museum, which happens to be the famous Gateway Auto Museum in Colorado.
Billionaire John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Channel, has relisted his abode, West Creek Ranch, for sale, after failing to secure a buyer a couple of years back. This time, he’s throwing in an added bonus: your very own resort & spa, and a separate car museum, the New York Post reports.
The price is also steeper, and should be expected: for $279 million, you get a total of 8,700 acres of combined property, and every amenity and luxury you could ever want. The ranch itself is on 4 stories and features anything from a formal dining room and a separate breakfast room, an elevator, helipad, pool and fountains, to gym, movie theater and art room.
For this price, you also get the Gateway Canyons Resort and Spa, which is a 72-room lodge just as impressive as the main house. However, for car lovers, the piece of resistance is the auto museum, which currently hosts about 50 models from various eras, including a 1954 Oldsmobile F-88 concept car.
The downside is that you won’t actually get the cars inside the museum too, if you buy the property. “Only two of the 50 cars featured in the Gateway Auto Museum – a 1929 Duesenberg and a 1906 Cadillac – will go to some lucky buyer,” the publication reports.
“But the new owner will get some other one-of-a-kind features,” adds the NY Post. “Along with an airstrip, an airplane hangar, a helipad and horse stables, the ranch also includes a private observatory with a telescope and a prehistoric dinosaur footprint. There’s also a two-bedroom guest house on the property with its own garage as well as another ‘five-plus-car garage.’ Oh, and all the furniture is included.”
Available at the bottom of the page is the breathtaking Gateway Auto Museum. Just in case you were considering putting in an offer for this property, you know.
