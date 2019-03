HP

This is one of the car videos that are hot on Instagram right now. And even though we're pretty sure it's old, we decided to share it with our readers.The short clip shows six cars in a column; only they're not in a healthy state. Like the victims of a horror movie, they've been cut in half, allowing us to see all their "guts". Despite this, the prototypes are moving.People commonly think of the car as a whole, imagining it not working without a significant component. But they're not anthropomorphic. Cut a car in half, and it will still move provided the engine works.Still, these are probably meant for an auto show display or something of the sort. Above a certain speed, they'd fall completely apart. But it's interesting to see the chassis isn't buckling and that half a windshield doesn't crack.We're not specialists in Chinese cars, but we're almost certainly dealing with the BYD Qin, which came out in 2013 and had a second generation last year. That's why we're saying this is an older video, but they could just be moving them to a museum.Looking at that half-car, you're probably thinking it's a boring underpowered Chinese sedan, but the Qin was quite ambitious. The top version was called the EV300 and used two 110 kW electric motors to deliver, you guessed it, 300 horsepower plus 440 Nm of torque. According to the company, the EV could do 0 to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds.The 13 kWh battery only provided a maximum range of 70km, so to compensate, they also installed a 1.5-liter motor to generate power. So it's like a Chevy Volt but much faster.In 2016, they also came out with a pure electric model using only one 220motor but boasting 300 km of range. We can't figure out which one is in the video, but maybe our readers can figure it out.