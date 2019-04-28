Cadillac Removes CT6 2.0-liter Turbo From U.S. Configurator, AWD Now Standard

5 Cadillac Increases Pricing Of CT6-V, CT6 Platinum Is More Expensive

On that note, would you spend your hard-earned cash on the CT6 or go for the German rivals? At $56,490 from the get-go, the CT6 is much obliged to feature the 3.6-liter V6 with 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque, all-wheel drive, and the 10-speed automatic transmission that Ford offers as an option in the Mustang.The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 is also available – exclusively with. As for the range-topping Blackwing V8, that one’s sold out. “We’re sorry that you missed the window to reserve a CT6-V ,” says Cadillac on their website, but “there’s still time to visit your dealer and experience the newly redesigned CT6.”Given that General Motors will end CT6 production in North America, that’s one of the cheekiest things we’ve heard in a long, long time. As if that wasn’t enough, Cadillac added insult to injury when the plug-in hybrid option was discontinued from the U.S. lineup.Another version of the 4.2-liter twin-turbo engine is coming to the Platinum trim level, detuned from 550 horsepower to 500 . Torque is also down from 627 to 553 pound-feet, and once again, all-wheel drive comes standard. It is hard to understand these changes in the CT6 range, but then again, the suits at General Motors might know better.Also manufactured in China, the CT6 arrived in the United States for the 2016 model year from the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. Only the plug-in hybrid option was imported from Jinqiao, a town of Pudong in the municipality of Shanghai.The Cadillac CT6 is the only General Motors vehicle to feature the Omega platform, derived from the Alpha of the ATS, CTS, and Chevrolet Camaro. The automaker also used the Omega for the Buick Avenir Concept from the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.On that note, would you spend your hard-earned cash on the CT6 or go for the German rivals?