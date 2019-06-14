2020 Cadillac XT6 Configurator Goes Live

Introduced in January 2019 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 is now available to configure. Manufactured in Spring Hill, Tennessee for North America, the mid-size luxury crossover SUV comes standard with a 3.6-liter engine, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive.
Pricing starts at $52,695 plus $995 for the destination charge, and General Motors will also manufacture the XT6 in Shanghai for the Chinese market. The seven-seat crossover is also available with captain’s chairs for the second row, translating to seating for six occupants in this configuration. Only two trim levels are available, namely the Premium Luxury and Sport. $4,400 is the difference between the two models, and Sport features all-wheel drive as standard.
The Premium Luxury, on the other hand, is available with AWD as long as you’re prepared to pony up $2,000. Customers interested in driving dynamics are better off with the Sport, which features active twin-clutch AWD with active yaw control, Continous Damping Control, and a faster steering ratio.
In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the LGX develops up to 310 horsepower but also saves fuel whenever possible thanks to Active Fuel Management. In General Motors talk, that means the six-cylinder engine can shut off two cylinders to improve gas mileage. With the Smart Two Trailering System, the XT6 is capable of towing up to 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) with ease.
"The XT6 is unmistakably Cadillac," commented Andrew Smith, executive director of global design. "It reinterprets our design language in a unique way, with the Premium Luxury and Sport models adding more sophisticated or aggressive character depending on preference."
Turning our attention back to the configurator, premium color options range from $625 for Garnet Metallic to $1,225 for Crystal White Tricoat or Red Horizon Tintcoat. Only Radiant Silver Metallic is a no-cost option. Customers are also treated to five choices for the interior, lots of packages such as the Platinum Package ($4,900), 20-inch wheels, Assist Steps ($750), and CUE with navigation ($1,000). The six-seat layout is $800 while the Cadillac Edition first aid kit retails at $50.
As for the weakest part of the XT6, that would be the Hydra-Matic 9T50 automatic transmission. The Ford Motor Company dropped one forward gear for the automaker’s eight-speed automatic transmission for front- and all-wheel-drive models, but care to guess why the Blue Oval chose this approach? According to spokesperson Mike Levine, “the small efficiency benefit didn't justify the added weight and cost of an extra clutch and gear.”
