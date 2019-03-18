2020 Cadillac XT6 Priced At $53,690

autoevolution
Including destination, the most affordable XT6 of them all comes at $53,690 including destination charge. It’s a lot of green dollar bills considering the Chevrolet Traverse starts at $29,930 plus $1,195 for freight.
On the upside, Cadillac throws in a lot of standard equipment on the Premium Luxury FWD. Seven airbags, HD Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Alert and Pedestrian Braking, bi-functional LED headlamps, UltraView power sunroof, seven-passenger seating, there’s a lot going on with the entry-level specification of the XT6.

Opt for the Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package, and Cadillac will treat you to the likes of HD Surround Vision, a head-up display, Automatic Parking Assist and Braking, and Rear Pedestrian Alert. The Driver Assist Package adds goodies such as Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening, and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking.

Models in North America rely on a 3.6-liter V6 with natural aspiration, packing direct injection, Active Fuel Management (cuts off three cylinders to save fuel), and stop/start. Rated at 310 horsepower, the engine is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift instead of a mechanical linkage.

All-wheel drive is an optional extra on Premium Luxury while Sport Control AWD is standard on the XT6 Sport. The latter furthers the driving experience with Continous Damping Control, delivering greater agility and comfort regardless of driving scenario.

Cadillac dealerships in the United States will begin accepting orders for the XT6 this month, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer for delivery. Mid-year as in the beginning of summer is the soonest estimate available. "The XT6 is designed to make every seat the best seat in the house, with every inch carefully considered to offer refinement, comfort, connectivity, and safety,” declared Steve Carlisle, president of the luxury brand.

Slotted between the XT5 and Escalade, the XT6 is expected to receive Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving technologies in the nearest of futures. At the present moment, Super Cruise is exclusive to the CT6 and costs $5,000.
