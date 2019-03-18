Tesla Drops Model 3 Mid Range, Increases Peak Power By 5 Percent

Right after the grand unveiling of the Model Y, Tesla decided to drop the Model 3 Mid Range from the lineup. Introduced in October 2018, this version of the electric sedan from Fremont, California used to retail at $45,000 before savings.

Coincidence or not, the Model Y won’t be available with the Mid Range either. Elon Musk announced the lineup on Thursday’s world premiere, consisting of the Standard Range, Long Range, Dual Motor, and Performance. Nevertheless, we’re still inclined to think the 20-mile difference between the Standard Range Plus and Mid Range is what’s what.



Tesla hasn’t stopped there, but also increased the peak power of all Model 3 variants through an over-the-air update. According to the Palo Alto-based automaker. firmware version 2019.8.2 levels up the output “by approximately 5 percent, improving acceleration and performance.” While not much, it’s a welcome improvement nevertheless.



Launched in July 2017, the Model 3 now numbers in the 223,000s according to Bloomberg's tracker. Weekly production is estimated at 5,867 examples of the breed.



Nissan , on the other hand, claims that it had produced more than 400,000 units of the Leaf to date.