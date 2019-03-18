Nissan Leaf Hits New Sales Milestone: 400,000 And Counting

Introduced in 2010, the Leaf entered the second stage in 2017 with 40 kWh of battery capacity. Fast-forward to 2019, and Nissan leveled up to 62 kWh and up to 226 miles of range.
Manufactured on three continents and sold all across the world, the Leaf celebrates 400,000 sales since the market introduction in December 2010. In other words, the Leaf is the best-selling electric vehicle of all time, trumping Tesla’s Model 3. But on the other hand, Palo Alto is catching up to Nissan at an alarming pace.
The Model 3 tracker from Bloomberg reveals that cumulative production stands at 223,039 cars, with Tesla churning out 5,867 examples of the breed on a weekly basis. On that note, the latest challenge for Elon Musk is to satisfy demand for the Model 3 with the Standard Range option and rear-wheel drive.
As for the Leaf, front-wheel drive and a twist-beam axle at the rear will have to make do even on the Leaf Plus. Turning our attention back at the record-breaking sales figure, Nissan claims the Leaf exceeded 10 billion kilometers (6 billion miles) since the first example was delivered to its rightful owner.
That’s 3.8 million barrels of oil per year, which adds to the eco-friendly credentials of the Leaf. Produced in Japan, England, and the United States, the electric hatchback is available in more than 50 markets as we speak. By the end of 2019, Nissan expects to offer the nameplate in six new markets in Latin America and seven new markets in Asia and Oceania.
Over 40,000 units were sold in 2018 in Europe, and the Leaf happens to be the best-selling car of any kind in Norway. Speaking of which, Norway plans to phase out conventional cars – those running on fossil fuel – by 2025. France will follow suit in 2040.
“This milestone is a powerful statement that 400,000 customers, and counting, value the Nissan Leaf for the excitement, confidence, and connection it delivers,” declared Danielle Schillachi, executive vice president in charge of marketing, sales, and electric vehicles. “The Leaf remains the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our strategy for moving more people to a better world.”
