Starlink Satellites Are Now Up and Running, Moving to Orbits

4 70YO Man Puts Cadillac in Cruise Control, Stands Through Moon Roof to Praise God

3 Cadillac XTS Production To Halt In October 2019

2 Cadillac Reveals CT4-V With 320-HP 2.7L and CT5-V With 355-HP V6

1 Cadillac Celebrates 15 Years Since the V-Series Was Introduced

More on this:

More Powerful Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V Previewed At Belle Isle In Detroit

Even though the V-Series celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, Cadillac is going in the wrong direction as far as output is concerned. The CT4-V and CT5-V are disappointing in many ways, but suck-squeeze-bang-blow is the biggest offender. 25 photos



Camouflaged but nevertheless pre-production, the cars in question are two sedans based on the… wait for it… CT4-V and CT5-V. The president of General Motors and vice president of Product drove the prototypes at Belle Isle in Detroit, the venue where Chevrolet unveiled the sixth generation of the Camaro in 2015. Coincidence? Probably not.



Both models are based on the Alpha 2, an evolution of the Alpha vehicle architecture that General Motors utilizes in the Camaro, ATS, and CTS. In addition to the photographs in the gallery, not much else is known about these two newcomers except that they represent “the next step in the V-Series performance legacy.”



We’re hoping the CT5-V receives the Blackwing V8 from the CT6 Platinum, a downtuned version of the 4.2-liter engine that develops 500 horsepower. As for the CT4-V that comes standard with the Tripower 2.7-liter turbo (320 horsepower), the twin-turbo V6 from the CT5-V (355) wouldn’t make much of a difference in the eyes of most potential customers.



On that note, how do you feel about AMG and Audi in this regard, namely the 55 and M Performance models from the Germans.



Cadillac knows it has messed up with the CT4-V and CT5-V, but still push forward with the program despite the fact General Motors has no intention to put real effort into making Cadillac great again. Worse still, Cadillac and Buick buyers are the oldest in the industry. When you’re 50 years old and you’re in the market for something comfy and reliable, do you think about getting a Caddy or something more like it such as a The Blackwing V8 in the CT6-V develops 550 horsepower, which is not enough in comparison to the CTS-V with the small-block V8 from the Corvette Z06. After the motoring world and Internet condemned Cadillac for the CT4-V and CT5-V , the crown jewel of General Motors decided to kick things into overdrive with a pair of test mules.Camouflaged but nevertheless pre-production, the cars in question are two sedans based on the… wait for it… CT4-V and CT5-V. The president of General Motors and vice president of Product drove the prototypes at Belle Isle in Detroit, the venue where Chevrolet unveiled the sixth generation of the Camaro in 2015. Coincidence? Probably not.Both models are based on the Alpha 2, an evolution of the Alpha vehicle architecture that General Motors utilizes in the Camaro, ATS, and CTS. In addition to the photographs in the gallery, not much else is known about these two newcomers except that they represent “the next step in the V-Series performance legacy.”We’re hoping the CT5-V receives the Blackwing V8 from the CT6 Platinum, a downtuned version of the 4.2-liter engine that develops 500 horsepower. As for the CT4-V that comes standard with the Tripower 2.7-liter turbo (320 horsepower), the twin-turbo V6 from the CT5-V (355) wouldn’t make much of a difference in the eyes of most potential customers.On that note, how do you feel about Cadillac diluting the V-Series with V models that aren’t worthy of the badge? It appears the luxurious brand wants to replicate Mercedes-and Audi in this regard, namely the 55 and M Performance models from the Germans.Cadillac knows it has messed up with the CT4-V and CT5-V, but still push forward with the program despite the fact General Motors has no intention to put real effort into making Cadillac great again. Worse still, Cadillac and Buick buyers are the oldest in the industry. When you’re 50 years old and you’re in the market for something comfy and reliable, do you think about getting a Caddy or something more like it such as a Lexus