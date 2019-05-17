2021 Volkswagen Tarek Compact Crossover Coming To the U.S.

Cadillac XTS Production To Halt In October 2019

It’s the end of the road for the XTS as General Motors plans to discontinue the XTS in October 2019. Along with it, the Chevrolet Impala will leave Oshawa Assembly for Detroit-Hamtramck. But nevertheless, the Impala will end production in the United States in January 2020 along with the CT6 full-size sedan. 6 photos



A test track will also be built there, and General Motors plans to test autonomous vehicles in



Super Cruise is the closest General Motors has come to hands-free driving, a Level 2 system that reduces driver fatigue on the highway. Only the CT6 and CT5 are available with Super Cruise, but more models from Cadillac and other GM brands will receive the technological suite in the coming years.



Turning our attention back to Oshawa, the union isn’t exactly happy with General Motors. “I know this is a far cry from what we deserve but when you have governments, both federal and provincial alike, that seem not to care about the loss of good paying jobs it makes what is already an uphill battle even more difficult,” said Colin James, president of Unifor Local 222.



The problem with the General Motors plant closures is that the Detroit-based automaker was bailed out with taxpayers’ money in 2009. As a “thank you” to the federal government and all of the taxpayers who supported the automaker, General Motors is more interested to invest in China than the United States, and that isn't alright in light of what happened a decade ago.



