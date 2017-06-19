autoevolution

2018 Cadillac XTS Breaks Cover, Promises Greater Ride Comfort

19 Jun 2017, 14:55 UTC
by
Introduced in 2012 as a replacement for the DTS, the Cadillac XTS is better than ever before thanks to a mid-cycle update operated for the 2018 model year. The full-size luxury sedan is also sexier than the previous iteration thanks to CT6-inspired LED headlights and redesigned taillights.
6 photos
2018 Cadillac XTS (facelift)2018 Cadillac XTS (facelift)2018 Cadillac XTS (facelift)2018 Cadillac XTS (facelift)2018 Cadillac XTS (facelift)
1.1 inches shorter than the 2017 Cadillac XTS, the newcomer boasts fresh exterior design front and rear and no less than ten exterior paint options. In no particular order, these colors come in the form of Midnight Sky Metallic, Stone Gray Metallic, Stellar Black Metallic, Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic, Bronze Dune Metallic, Phantom Gray Metallic, Radiant Silver Metallic, Black Raven, Crystal White Tintcoat, and Red Horizon Tintcoat.

The Platinum and Platinum V-Sport models are further beautified by unique grilles, whereas illuminated door handles are standard on the Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum models. Cadillac performed minor revisions to the chassis as well, starting with the choice of tires and wheel designs (19- and 20-inch). Additionally, NVH levels were also improved thanks, in particular, to an increased use of sound insulators.

CUE infotainment, even in its most basic form, has been upgraded to offer better graphics, faster response time, and smartphone-inspired navigation. With 18 cubic feet to its name, the 2018 Cadillac XTS also happens to offer more trunk capacity than most of its segment rivals. The Chrysler 300 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, for example, make do with 16 cubic feet.

Other than the standard 3.6-liter V6, there’s a twin-turbocharged engine available in the lineup. Exclusive to the XTS V-Sport, the force-fed six-cylinder develops 410 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. What’s not so great about the redesigned XTS is the transmission, which boasts the same six ratios as ever. By comparison, the CT6 and XT5 brag with eight-speed boxes.

A couple of small updates were brought to the interior as well, but more importantly, the XTS is safer than the model it succeeds. For 2018, the Driver Awareness Package features Low Speed Automatic Braking, Following Distance Indicators, and Lane Change Alert. For some reason or other, Automatic Parking Assist is limited to front-wheel-drive models.
2018 Cadillac XTS sedan
