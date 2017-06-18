Here’s What To Expect From The 2018 Cadillac XTS

Spied in the U.S. and undressed of all its secrets in China, the 2018 Cadillac XTS is nearing its debut date in North America. The new model year sees the full-size luxury sedan receive a bit of tender loving care from an aesthetic standpoint, plus a few RPO-level changes in the order guide.

In the case of the V-Sport, you’re looking at a twin-turbo arrangement (codenamed LF3) with 410 horsepower (306 kW) and 369 pound-feet delivered from 1,900 rpm. To the point, nothing has changed under the hood. Even the automatic transmission soldiers on as a six-speeder, but then again, the XTS wasn’t designed to thrill the senses as a driver’s car.



The deletion of Deep Amethyst Metallic and Red Passion Tintcoat made room for the introduction of two new exterior colors: Stone Gray Metallic and Red Horizon Tintcoat. As standard, all models benefit from HID lamps.



As far as the interior is concerned, you can wave goodbye to the Medium Titanium with Jet Black accents color combination. In its place, the XTS welcomes Jet Black with Chevron perforated inserts and Maple Sugar with Jet Black/Chevron perforated inserts.



First of all, let's talk trim levels. In total, there are five to choose from: XTS, Luxury, Premium, Platinum, and Platinum V-Sport Twin Turbo. Except for the base model, every other grade can be had with all-wheel-drive. The standard engine is a 3.6-liter V6 (codenamed LFX) that develops 304 ponies (226 kW) and 264 pound-feet of torque at 5,300 rpm. CUE version 3.0 promises a more responsive and easier to use infotainment system, boasting phone integration (i.e. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) for compatible devices. More safety equipment is also on the menu, as is greater comfort thanks to improvements brought to the chassis. On an ending note, the order guide for the 2018 Cadillac XTS further reveals two changes in exterior dimensions. Vehicle height goes from 59.1 to 59.4 inches, whereas length takes a nosedive from 202 to 200.9 inches. As ever, the XTS is manufactured in Canada, at the General Motors Oshawa factory in Ontario.

Download attachment: 2018 Cadillac XTS order guide (PDF)