GM Discontinues Diesel-engined, AWD Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain

After removing the 2.0-liter turbo and rear-wheel drive from the Cadillac T6, General Motors made another controversial decision with the automaker’s compact crossovers. For the 2020 model year, the Equinox and Terrain soldier on with the 1.6-liter turbo diesel but without all-wheel drive.
Cars Direct received confirmation about the change from Kevin Kelley, spokesperson for Chevrolet. The reason is “relatively low demand” for AWD in combination with the four-cylinder engine developed by Opel when General Motors used to run the show.
This leaves the Mazda CX-5 as the alternative, but nevertheless, we aren’t expecting too much demand for the range-topping trim level with the SkyActiv-D and i-AWD. Over at General Motors, the Equinox diesel is available in LT and Premier trims while the Terrain diesel can be had in SLE and SLT flavors.
Speaking of Mazda, the diesel-engined crossover starts at $42,0245 including destination charge. That’s more than $9,500 higher than the Chevrolet Equinox diesel LT and more than $7,200 than the Terrain. Adding insult to injury, General Motors has better fuel consumption with all-wheel drive (32 mpg versus 28 mpg on the combined cycle).
The difference in displacement, however, favors the CX-5 in terms of horsepower and torque. The Opel-sourced diesel makes do with 137 ponies and 240 pound-feet while the SkyActiv-D 2.2 cranks out 168 and 290. Given that not even General Motors had success with this diesel-AWD combination, there’s no denying Mazda will struggle to sell this particular version of the CX-5.
Because they’re on their way out, the AWD diesel Equinox and Terrain are offered with up to 20 percent off the suggested retail price. If you’re planning to get one, it would be better to buy ahead of Memorial Day.
Both the Equinox and Terrain ride on the D2XX vehicle architecture of the Chevrolet Cruze and Opel Astra. Over in the United States, the more compelling engine options are the 1.5-liter turbo that comes standard and the 2.0-liter turbo that General Motors shares with the Chevrolet Camaro.
This leaves the Mazda CX-5 as the alternative, but nevertheless, we aren’t expecting too much demand for the range-topping trim level with the SkyActiv-D and i-AWD. Over at General Motors, the Equinox diesel is available in LT and Premier trims while the Terrain diesel can be had in SLE and SLT flavors.
Speaking of Mazda, the diesel-engined crossover starts at $42,0245 including destination charge. That’s more than $9,500 higher than the Chevrolet Equinox diesel LT and more than $7,200 than the Terrain. Adding insult to injury, General Motors has better fuel consumption with all-wheel drive (32 mpg versus 28 mpg on the combined cycle).
The difference in displacement, however, favors the CX-5 in terms of horsepower and torque. The Opel-sourced diesel makes do with 137 ponies and 240 pound-feet while the SkyActiv-D 2.2 cranks out 168 and 290. Given that not even General Motors had success with this diesel-AWD combination, there’s no denying Mazda will struggle to sell this particular version of the CX-5.
Because they’re on their way out, the AWD diesel Equinox and Terrain are offered with up to 20 percent off the suggested retail price. If you’re planning to get one, it would be better to buy ahead of Memorial Day.
Both the Equinox and Terrain ride on the D2XX vehicle architecture of the Chevrolet Cruze and Opel Astra. Over in the United States, the more compelling engine options are the 1.5-liter turbo that comes standard and the 2.0-liter turbo that General Motors shares with the Chevrolet Camaro.