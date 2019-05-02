autoevolution

GM Discontinues Diesel-engined, AWD Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain

2 May 2019, 11:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After removing the 2.0-liter turbo and rear-wheel drive from the Cadillac T6, General Motors made another controversial decision with the automaker’s compact crossovers. For the 2020 model year, the Equinox and Terrain soldier on with the 1.6-liter turbo diesel but without all-wheel drive.
30 photos
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 GMC Terrain interior2018 GMC Terrain Electronic Precision Shift2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain
Cars Direct received confirmation about the change from Kevin Kelley, spokesperson for Chevrolet. The reason is “relatively low demand” for AWD in combination with the four-cylinder engine developed by Opel when General Motors used to run the show.

This leaves the Mazda CX-5 as the alternative, but nevertheless, we aren’t expecting too much demand for the range-topping trim level with the SkyActiv-D and i-AWD. Over at General Motors, the Equinox diesel is available in LT and Premier trims while the Terrain diesel can be had in SLE and SLT flavors.

Speaking of Mazda, the diesel-engined crossover starts at $42,0245 including destination charge. That’s more than $9,500 higher than the Chevrolet Equinox diesel LT and more than $7,200 than the Terrain. Adding insult to injury, General Motors has better fuel consumption with all-wheel drive (32 mpg versus 28 mpg on the combined cycle).

The difference in displacement, however, favors the CX-5 in terms of horsepower and torque. The Opel-sourced diesel makes do with 137 ponies and 240 pound-feet while the SkyActiv-D 2.2 cranks out 168 and 290. Given that not even General Motors had success with this diesel-AWD combination, there’s no denying Mazda will struggle to sell this particular version of the CX-5.

Because they’re on their way out, the AWD diesel Equinox and Terrain are offered with up to 20 percent off the suggested retail price. If you’re planning to get one, it would be better to buy ahead of Memorial Day.

Both the Equinox and Terrain ride on the D2XX vehicle architecture of the Chevrolet Cruze and Opel Astra. Over in the United States, the more compelling engine options are the 1.5-liter turbo that comes standard and the 2.0-liter turbo that General Motors shares with the Chevrolet Camaro.
GMC Terrain diesel Chevrolet Equinox AWD General Motors
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 