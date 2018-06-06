NASA Getting Ready to Start Mining Alien Planets

4 Jeep Liberty Recalled Once More For Suspension Corrosion Problem

3 5.3 Million Vehicles Recalled in North America by FCA Over Cruise Control Issue

2 Chevrolet Recalls Cruze LS Over Possible Gas Tank Leak

1 Will Mercedes-Benz Get Sucked in the Dieselgate Scandal?

More on this:

GMC Recalls 2018 Terrain Over SDM Software Issue

As the half-brother of the Chevrolet Equinox and Buick Envision, the GMC Terrain should be an interesting proposition in the compact crossover utility segment. And while it is indeed interesting, the Terrain makes shifting needlessly complicated 21 photos



General Motors has been badge-engineering vehicles for quite some time now, but on this particular occasion, it’s the



To the point, models assembled at the San Luis Potosi production plant in Mexico from March 14th, 2017 to May 22nd, 2018 feature a Sensing Diagnostic Module that could prevent the vehicle’s airbags from deploying in the event of a crash. The SDM is designed to sense the crash and deploy the airbags, but as it is, the module in question is prone to “not power down correctly when the vehicle is powered off.”



In the even this condition occurs, “the SDM may be inoperative when the vehicle is restarted.” An airbag symbol in the instrument cluster should light up if this is the case, and at the same time, the information center will display the “service restraint system” warning. According to GMC, less than 1% of 2018 model year Terrain vehicles involved in this



As per usual, customers are advised to contact the automaker’s hotline at 1-800-462-8782 for more information about the safety campaign. GMC hasn’t provided a notification schedule, but it did mention what sort of fix is needed to resolve the issue. And that comes in the form of a re-flash of the Sensing Diagnostic Module. Another problem comes in the guise of pricing. At $24,995 from the get-go, GMC is playing in a different league compared to the Equinox ($23,580) without boasting too much in the way of standard equipment on the entry-level trim. The Envision, however, is king of the hill at $32,990 despite the fact it is manufactured in China.General Motors has been badge-engineering vehicles for quite some time now, but on this particular occasion, it’s the Terrain that has to make up more than its siblings. According to a document shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, GMC is recalling 88,129 units of the breed over a software issue.To the point, models assembled at the San Luis Potosi production plant in Mexico from March 14th, 2017 to May 22nd, 2018 feature a Sensing Diagnostic Module that could prevent the vehicle’s airbags from deploying in the event of a crash. The SDM is designed to sense the crash and deploy the airbags, but as it is, the module in question is prone to “not power down correctly when the vehicle is powered off.”In the even this condition occurs, “the SDM may be inoperative when the vehicle is restarted.” An airbag symbol in the instrument cluster should light up if this is the case, and at the same time, the information center will display the “service restraint system” warning. According to GMC, less than 1% of 2018 model year Terrain vehicles involved in this recall could be affected by the software-based gremlin.As per usual, customers are advised to contact the automaker’s hotline at 1-800-462-8782 for more information about the safety campaign. GMC hasn’t provided a notification schedule, but it did mention what sort of fix is needed to resolve the issue. And that comes in the form of a re-flash of the Sensing Diagnostic Module.