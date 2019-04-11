2020 BMW X7 Shows Up on the Road, Photographers Shoot Like Crazy

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Now Available As CarbonPro Edition

A full-size pickup with a carbon-fiber composite bed? GMC has that to offer with the Sierra 1500, but General Motors took things even further with the CarbonPro Edition. Available on the Denali and AT4, the truck “delivers best-in-class dent, scratch, and corrosion resistance.” 15 photos







“The 2019 Sierra packs a one-two hauling punch for whatever the situation demands,” commented Duncan Aldred, vice president of GMC. The ProGrade Trailering System adds even more convenience, bringing more confidence to towing. The Rear Camera Mirror, on the other hand, uses a camera mirror display to provide a wide view out the back.



A 15-inch Multicolor Head-Up Display is also available as an optional extra, going to show how different the trucks of today are from ten years ago. Does it come as a surprise that pricing also went up in this timeframe?



The 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 used to retail at $19,500 while the SLE was closer to $27,000. The starting price for the 2019 model year is $37,800 while the Denali shoots past $60,000 with ease. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that modern trucks are more luxurious, capable, efficient, and technologized than their forefathers.



