2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Goes Official With Carbon Fiber Bed

It’s been spied time and again, it’s been teased
, but now it’s time to look at the real deal. The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is upon us, and in the same vein as the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in light-duty configuration, the workhorse is all new from the ground up.
24 photos
The trim level GMC
chose to reveal is the Denali, and would you look at the size of the grille and the heaps of chrome all over it! The bold design strikes a discordant chord with the Silverado, with GMC emphasizing on the luxury of the Sierra. The interior, however, mostly mirrors that of the Silverado.
Best-in-class bragging rights? It so happens that the Sierra 1500 tops the segment in terms of front head- and legroom, cargo volume (63 cubic feet or 1,784 liters), and “dent, scratch, and corrosion resistance.”
The latter comes as a result of the industry-first carbon fiber pickup box, called CarbonPro.
62 pounds (28 kilograms) lighter than the steel equivalent, the CarbonPro box is complemented by lightweight-yet-strong aluminum alloys for the hood, doors, and tailgate. Steel, on the other hand, is used for the fenders, roof, and standard bed. All in all, the Sierra 1500 is up to 360 pounds (163 kilograms) lighter than the previous generation of light-duty pickup.
Three engine options will be offered in the first instance, namely the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8s and the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbo diesel
. The 6.2-liter V8 and Duramax are connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission as standard, with the entry-level 5.3-liter relying on an 8-speeder.
“The heritage of the GMC brand is rooted in full-size trucks, of which the Sierra is our cornerstone, with our SLT and Denali models contributing 87 percent of our total crew cab sales,”
explains Duncan Aldred, global vice president of the General Motors
-owned brand. “The next generation Sierra caters to these unique customers who demand a premium, innovative truck that supports their professional and personal passions,”
he concluded.
For more info on the all-new Sierra, press the Press Release
button.