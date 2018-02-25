2019 GMC Sierra Teaser Photo Reveals C-Shaped LED Running Lights

autoevolution
 

It’s been known since the beginning of February that the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will gain a half-brother in the form of the all-new Sierra, with the GMC-branded newcomer confirmed to premiere on March 1st in Detroit. The General Motors-owned automaker has confirmed the premiere once again, this time releasing a teaser photo that offers a glimpse at the front-end design of the light-duty pickup.
Notice the C-shaped LED running lights integrated into full-LED headlight clusters? We’ve known their design ever since the carparazzi caught the 2019 GMC Sierra out in the open, masked by zebra-like camouflage. The teaser, however, gives a better look at the prominent grille design and two-bulge hood.

From the standpoint of exterior styling, the Sierra is reassuringly different from the Silverado, which it needs to be considering that GMC is the more premium brand of the two. The interior, however, is more or less identical to the Chevrolet. That’s not a bad thing considering how nice is the cockpit of the fourth-gen Silverado 1500.

Switching from the K2XX to the T1XX platform will see the Sierra drop up to 450 pounds compared to the current generation, partly thanks to the use of aluminum for the hood, tailgate, doors, and upper control arms. The fully boxed steel frame, which boasts lots of high-strength steel, offers 10 percent greater torsional rigidity.

Just like the Silverado, the 2019 GMC Sierra will benefit from “best-in-class cargo volume,” translating to 63 cubic feet of volume for the short-box configuration. From a mechanical standpoint, three engine options are to be expected: 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbo diesel, 5.3-liter V8, 6.2-liter V8.

The 5.3 and 6.2 feature a technology called Dynamic Fuel Management. To make a long story short, these engines can shut down seven of their eight cylinders to save fuel. The Duramax, on the other hand, is still wrapped in mystery. For the turbocharged diesel and 6.2-liter V8, the transmission will come in the form of the 10-speed automatic co-developed with Ford. The 5.3, meanwhile, is paired with an eight-speed gearbox.

Watch this space for Thursday will see the all-new Sierra go official.
