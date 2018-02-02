2019 GMC Sierra Debut Set For March 1st, Will Be Available With Duramax Diesel

Automotive News
has learned GMC will debut the 2019 Sierra on March 1st at an event in Detroit, Michigan, and speaking of the newcomer, it will be “more differentiated from its Chevrolet Silverado sibling than ever before.”
Photos of pre-production prototypes reveal lots of visual differences between the two models, but nothing to write home about.
Just like the Silverado, the GMC
-branded pickup truck will benefit from weight savings of up to 450 pounds, a longer wheelbase, and more space in the cabin and bed. A convenient power tailgate will also be offered, which is operated by hand, from an interior button, or from the key fob.
Other than being more luxurious (and pricier) than the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado
, the Sierra will likely mirror the engine range of the golden bowtie-branded workhorse. The lineup starts with the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 powerplants, with both integrating the Dynamic Fuel Management system.
What that means is, the eight-cylinder engines are engineered to shut off up to seven cylinders at a given time to optimize fuel economy. The party piece of the Sierra will be the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel
, an inline-six with a single-turbo arrangement that will take on the likes of Ford’s 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 and the VM Motori EcoDiesel V6 used by Ram Truck.
While the 5.3-liter V8 will come as standard with an eight-speed automatic, the transmission paired to the 6.2-liter V8 and Duramax comes in the guise of the Hydra-Matic 10-speed
. All three engine/transmission combinations will be available with two- and four-wheel-drive. With the Silverado offering no less than eight trim levels, it remains to be seen how GMC will respond to this with the 2019 Sierra. What is certain is, the Denali will soldier on as king of the hill.