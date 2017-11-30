2018 GMC Yukon Denali Introduces Ultimate Black Edition In LA

Luxury without a little bit of style isn’t worth anything, though, which is why GMC decided to breathe exclusive design features into the Ultimate Black Edition. Revealed at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
and described as a package “featuring the very best in premium GMC styling and attributes,”
the newcomer is available in one exterior color: Onyx Black.
Complementing the murdered-out looks is a set of black 22-inch wheels with chrome inserts, chrome on the mirror caps, and a polished exhaust tip. Stepping inside, the package improves on the range-topping Yukon Denali with premium carpeted floor mats featuring the GMC
brand logo.
Available with rear- and four-wheel-drive
, the Ultimate Black Edition further includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Automatic Braking, interior motion, vertical movement and glass breakage sensors, power-retractable assist steps, a power sunroof, rear-seat entertainment, a nine-month trial of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic, the whole nine yards.
Being introduced for the 2018 model year, the Ultimate Black comes as standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission General Motors introduced with the Camaro ZL1. Paired with the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, the Hydra-Matic 10L90
is all about “world-class shift smoothness”
according to its creator.
“The Yukon Denali has always made a bold and powerful statement, and the Ultimate Black Edition takes that expression to a new level,”
declared Stu Pierce, senior marketing manager for GMC Trucks and full-size SUVs
.
“The Ultimate Black Edition provides our customers seeking the ultimate in performance and refinement with an opportunity to express themselves with a new and unique style.”
Not sure about the new and unique claim considering how many special editions
are based around the color black, but then again, marketing professionals have a habit of talking in hyperboles.