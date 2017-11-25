UK-only Affair: Jaguar Launches Black Edition Models

If you thought this tie-up is strange, you might also have a guess at what Black Edition stands for. Based on the nicely-specced XE R-Sport, XF R-Sport, F-Pace R-Sport, and F-Pace S
, the limited-edition models are equipped with the Black Pack, black-painted alloy wheels, a choice of metallic paints (including black), and 50 percent off “selected features.”
Jaguar knows how to sweeten the deal with 20 percent off any accessory and 0 percent APR PCP finance over 24 months. Considering the XE
in this configuration has an on-the-road price of £32,955, there’s a bit of cleverness to the British automaker’s unimaginative marketing campaign.
By “unimaginative,”
yours truly also refers to the XF R-Sport Black Edition
launched in 2015. Not on Black Friday, but in January of that year. If you’re feeling in the mood to splash out your hard-earned pounds sterling, the F-Pace S Black Edition is £55,335 and comes with all the bells and whistles you can imagine, including blacked-out 22-inch alloys.
Speaking of the largest sport utility vehicle in the range, Jaguar will expand the F-Pace family with the SVR anytime now. The pre-production prototype
is being tested on the Nurburgring at the present moment, and the expected output of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 hiding under the hood is 570 horsepower.
While we’re on the subject of high-performance SUVs, Range Rover has been spied testing the SVR variant of the Velar
at the ‘Ring. Considering the mid-size model shares the Jaguar Land Rover iQ platform with the F-Pace, it’s not to hard to imagine what’s in the offing.
The most heavily-anticipated utility vehicle from the Leaping Cat, however, is the I-Pace
. Off to a flying start thanks to more than 25,000 pre-orders, the all-electric SUV
will pave the way for many more electrified models from both Jaguar and Land Rover.