autoevolution
 

UK-only Affair: Jaguar Launches Black Edition Models

25 Nov 2017, 15:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Black Friday got everyone in a frenzy, and Jaguar couldn’t resist to join in on the action. Introducing the Black Edition, a four-model lineup exclusive to the United Kingdom, but named after an American holiday.
8 photos
Jaguar Black Edition (UK model)Jaguar Black Edition (UK model)Jaguar Black Edition (UK model)Jaguar Black Edition (UK model)Jaguar Black Edition (UK models)Jaguar Black Edition (UK model)Jaguar Black Edition (UK model)
If you thought this tie-up is strange, you might also have a guess at what Black Edition stands for. Based on the nicely-specced XE R-Sport, XF R-Sport, F-Pace R-Sport, and F-Pace S, the limited-edition models are equipped with the Black Pack, black-painted alloy wheels, a choice of metallic paints (including black), and 50 percent off “selected features.”

Jaguar knows how to sweeten the deal with 20 percent off any accessory and 0 percent APR PCP finance over 24 months. Considering the XE in this configuration has an on-the-road price of £32,955, there’s a bit of cleverness to the British automaker’s unimaginative marketing campaign.

By “unimaginative,” yours truly also refers to the XF R-Sport Black Edition launched in 2015. Not on Black Friday, but in January of that year. If you’re feeling in the mood to splash out your hard-earned pounds sterling, the F-Pace S Black Edition is £55,335 and comes with all the bells and whistles you can imagine, including blacked-out 22-inch alloys.

Speaking of the largest sport utility vehicle in the range, Jaguar will expand the F-Pace family with the SVR anytime now. The pre-production prototype is being tested on the Nurburgring at the present moment, and the expected output of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 hiding under the hood is 570 horsepower.

While we’re on the subject of high-performance SUVs, Range Rover has been spied testing the SVR variant of the Velar at the ‘Ring. Considering the mid-size model shares the Jaguar Land Rover iQ platform with the F-Pace, it’s not to hard to imagine what’s in the offing.

The most heavily-anticipated utility vehicle from the Leaping Cat, however, is the I-Pace. Off to a flying start thanks to more than 25,000 pre-orders, the all-electric SUV will pave the way for many more electrified models from both Jaguar and Land Rover.
Jaguar XE Special Edition Jaguar XF sedan Jaguar F-Pace SUV
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumJAGUAR XJR15JAGUAR XJR15 ExoticAll JAGUAR models  