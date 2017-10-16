autoevolution
 

2019 Range Rover Velar SVR Sounds Like a Fighter Plane on Nurburgring

16 Oct 2017, 16:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ever since Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Velar, it became obvious that the newcomer would at least partially cannibalize the Range Rover Sport. However, the Velar lacks the RRS' seven-seater nature, as well as the latter's V8 power. Well, the engine compartment matter is about to change, with the British engineers currently testing what is expected to be the Velar SVR.
6 photos
2019 Range Rover Velar SVR spied on Ring2019 Range Rover Velar SVR spied on Ring2019 Range Rover Velar SVR spied on Ring2019 Range Rover Velar SVR spied on Ring2019 Range Rover Velar SVR spied on Ring
The overly muscular SUV has recently been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring, with the Rangie absolutely flying from one rumble-strip to another.

In its assault, the Velar SVR tester reveals an extreme grawl, one that speaks of the British automaker's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 - note that the most powerful Velar you can currently buy is animated by a 380 hp supercharged 3.0-liter V6.

With Land Rover having released the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR, a mid-cycle revamp, less than a week ago, we can look at this to find out what the Brits are preparing for the Velar.

In RRS SVR configuration, the said V8 delivers 575 hp, along with the same kind of battle cry that can be heard in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

However, there's one bit of the recently released model that we hope won't make its way to the upcoming car. We're referring to the hood of the range-topping RRS, which mixes a carbon fiber central part with two large vents - this could trick one into believing it is an aftermarket part.

Regardless, the front apron of the 2019 Range Rover Velar SVR will come with air-hungry intakes, while its rear bumper will mix generously-sized exhaust tips with a diffuser-style element.

The Special Vehicle Operations division will also fit humongous stopping hardware, while the suspension is set to receive the mandatory upgrades.

Expect the Range Rover Velar SVR to take on the BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe, as well as on the future Porsche Cayenne Coupe, starting from late 2018.

range rover velar svr Range Rover Velar land rover spy video SUV v8 Nurburgring
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Parking Guide for Dummies Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVLAND ROVER Range RoverLAND ROVER Range Rover Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  