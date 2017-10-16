2019 Range Rover Velar SVR Sounds Like a Fighter Plane on Nurburgring

Ever since Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Velar, it became obvious that the newcomer would at least partially cannibalize the Range Rover Sport. However, the Velar lacks the RRS' seven-seater nature, as well as the latter's V8 power. Well, the engine compartment matter is about to change, with the British engineers currently testing what is expected to be the Velar SVR.

6 photos SUV has recently been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring, with the Rangie absolutely flying from one rumble-strip to another.



In its assault, the Velar SVR tester reveals an extreme grawl, one that speaks of the British automaker's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 - note that the most powerful Velar you can currently buy is animated by a 380 hp supercharged 3.0-liter V6.



With Land Rover having released the



In RRS SVR configuration, the said V8 delivers 575 hp, along with the same kind of battle cry that can be heard in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



However, there's one bit of the recently released model that we hope won't make its way to the upcoming car. We're referring to the hood of the range-topping RRS, which mixes a carbon fiber central part with two large vents - this could trick one into believing it is an aftermarket part.



Regardless, the front apron of the 2019 Range Rover Velar SVR will come with air-hungry intakes, while its rear bumper will mix generously-sized exhaust tips with a diffuser-style element.



The Special Vehicle Operations division will also fit humongous stopping hardware, while the suspension is set to receive the mandatory upgrades.



Expect the Range Rover Velar SVR to take on the BMW X6 M, Mercedes- AMG GLE63 Coupe, as well as on the future



The overly muscularhas recently been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring, with the Rangie absolutely flying from one rumble-strip to another.In its assault, the Velar SVR tester reveals an extreme grawl, one that speaks of the British automaker's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 - note that the most powerful Velar you can currently buy is animated by a 380 hp supercharged 3.0-liter V6.With Land Rover having released the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR , a mid-cycle revamp, less than a week ago, we can look at this to find out what the Brits are preparing for the Velar.In RRS SVR configuration, the said V8 delivers 575 hp, along with the same kind of battle cry that can be heard in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.However, there's one bit of the recently released model that we hope won't make its way to the upcoming car. We're referring to the hood of the range-topping RRS, which mixes a carbon fiber central part with two large vents - this could trick one into believing it is an aftermarket part.Regardless, the front apron of the 2019 Range Rover Velar SVR will come with air-hungry intakes, while its rear bumper will mix generously-sized exhaust tips with a diffuser-style element.The Special Vehicle Operations division will also fit humongous stopping hardware, while the suspension is set to receive the mandatory upgrades.Expect the Range Rover Velar SVR to take on the BMW X6 M, Mercedes-GLE63 Coupe, as well as on the future Porsche Cayenne Coupe , starting from late 2018.