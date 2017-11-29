2018 BMW i8 Coupe Gets a Roadster Brother and More Electric Range

For those not up-to-date with BMWs
nomenclature and model lineup, we are talking about the i8
facelift, which is also getting a much-awaited Roadster version.
Both models sport an updated powertrain system, whose electric bit now delivers a 12 horsepower increase in peak output to 143 horsepower.
Together with the turbocharged, 1.5-liter three-cylinder from before, the total output of the BMW i8, now called the i8 Coupe, and the i8 Roadster is 374 horsepower, but with no effect on acceleration or top speed figures.
The new electric output is apparently allowed by a battery with a significantly expanded energy content. Its cell capacity is up from 20 Ah to 34 Ah, while the gross energy capacity has been increased from 7.1 kWh to 11.6 kWh. That said, for safety and longevity reasons, the usable capacity of only 9.4 kWh, which is enough to give the BMW i8 Coupe an electric range of 55 km (34 miles) in the NEDC cycle, while the slightly more cumbersome i8 Roadster can be driven in electric mode for up to 53 km (33 miles).
Speaking of which, the all-new BMW i8 Roadster is only about 60 kg (130 pounds) heavier than the Coupe, despite having a reinforced CFRP chassis and an electrically retractable soft top.
The car can switch from a coupe to a roadster in just 15 seconds and at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph). Naturally, the two somewhat unusable rear seats in the hardtop model have been exchanged for the retractable roof, and we can definitely speculate that none of the buyers will regret the decision.
Since both models are essentially a mid-cycle facelift, despite the Roadster not having a predecessor, both the exterior and the interior have been updated. The exterior upgrades are less visible, but the interior gets a new steering wheel, new upholstery, and an 8.8-inch freestanding touchscreen.
The gimmicky Display Key, having been introduced by the latest 7 Series, also makes an appearance. On the outside, a slightly lower hood hump now includes a so-called “air-shutter,” and there are new sets of wheels available, with the optional 20-inch being a tad lighter than before.
The official launch will naturally take place at the 2017 LA Auto Show, with orders to commence in the next few months.