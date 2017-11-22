2018 GMC Sierra HD Takes On Snow-covered Mountains With Rubber Tracks

“A one-of-a-kind snow-climbing machine”
based on the Sierra 2500HD Denali 4WD
Crew Cab, the truck is made to easily navigate snow-covered terrain. To prove its ability off the beaten path, GMC took the All Mountain Concept to Vail Mountain in Eagle County, Colorado. Helping the pickup
tackle steep slopes is the latest version of the Duramax V8 turbo diesel.
Codenamed L5P
, the 6.6-liter engine develops 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet, and is connected to an Allison-developed six-speed automatic transmission. The name of the game, however, is Mattracks 150 Series Tracks. Finished in GMC Red, the suspension track units are ideal for medium-duty work and utility trucks of up to 12,500 pounds GVW
.
Visual add-ons include bodyside graphics, wheel well and underbody LED lights
, Rigid E-Series 30-inch light bar, Advantage soft roll-up tonneau cover, and snowboard racks. This Sierra also knows how to get the party started thanks to a Kicker amplifier and dual-pod speaker kit.
“The Sierra All Mountain concept is perfectly suited for the outdoor activities offered at Vail properties,”
declared Rich Latek, director of marketing at GMC
. “This unique concept truck is a fun way to attract attention to GMC and highlight our partnership with Vail Resorts.”
Remember the Sierra 2500HD All Terrain X
from a little while ago? It turns out GMC isn’t done with it, for the automaker confirmed that “a similar Sierra All Mountain concept will be on display at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.” The original, meanwhile, will remain in Vail for display during the winter season as part of the Vail Resorts partnership.
On that note, can someone fit the F-150 Raptor with tracks already? Or better still, the almighty F-250 MegaRaptor
?