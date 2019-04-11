2020 BMW X7 Shows Up on the Road, Photographers Shoot Like Crazy

At the end of last year, BMW introduced the X7, the largest of the SUVs made to date by the Bavarian carmaker and a brand new nameplate to its lineup of cars. Described as the next stage in the “ongoing model offensive in the luxury segment,” the seven-seater is now once again extensively detailed in a massive photo gallery.
Since the beginning of April, BMW has been releasing in waves new photos of its cars, shot on location in Portugal, where the carmaker usually holds its press presentation. It started with the 2020 7 Series, then moved on to the 2020 8 Series Convertible, and now comes the X7.
BMW’s seven-seater is all about dimensions. Standing 5,151 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,805 mm tall, the car features oversized elements, including the largest kidney-grille ever fitted on a BMW, large side windows and impressive ground clearance.
Starting at $73,900 in the U.S., the X7 comes equipped with a total of four engines, evenly divided in two gasoline and two diesel options. The units range in power from 265 hp on the xDrive30d to 462 hp on the xDrive50i and are all controlled via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.
Dimensions and powertrains aside, another impressive aspect of the new X7 is the wide range of options fitted into the model as a means to make it an attractive choice on a market craving SUVs.
This extended options list even includes an optional roof fitted with LED lights which can send 15,000 graphic patterns on the glass surfaces, creating the image of a starlit sky, in a number of different colors.
The SUV's interaction with the driver is handled by a company’s newest Operating System 7.0 complete with voice-controlled Intelligent Personal Assistant. BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional comes with a newly designed and includes a Control Display and a fully-digital instrument cluster, both based on 12.3 inches touchscreens.
