2019 GMC Sierra Duramax Diesel Edges Out Ford F-150 PowerStroke V6 Diesel

Even though diesel is no longer in favor with passenger-car customers, compression ignition will survive in commercial vehicles like vans and pickup trucks. General Motors is one of the few automakers who still believe in Satan’s Fuel, and to this effect, the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel for the 2019 GMC Sierra is better than the PowerStroke V6 in the Ford F-150.
Leaked by screenshots from the GM Canada dealer website, the specifications sheet for the Sierra reveals that the Duramax devlivers 282 horsepower, 450 pound-feet, and 28 miles per gallon on the highway (General Motors estimate; not rated by the Environmental Protection Agency). The PowerStroke, by comparison, gets up to 30 miles per gallon.
Coming as standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with the Ford Motor Company, the Sierra with the Duramax is available in four trim levels: SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, and Denali. The standard engine on the SLE and Elevation, however, is the 2.7-liter Tripower four-cylinder turbo. The SLT, AT4, and Denali level up to the 5.3-liter naturally aspirated V8.
Towing capacity with the Duramax sits at 7,800 pounds, and being twinned with the Silverado, Chevrolet will announce similar figures for the Silverado 1500 with this engine. GMC believes the Duramax “should prove a popular option for those who need great fuel efficiency for their daily driver, but still need towing capability.”
Ram will introduce the 1500 with the EcoDiesel in 2019, with production scheduled to start in the summer. The turbocharged diesel V6 should also be available on the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Scrambler pickup truck, and if the customers ask for it, the Wrangler can accommodate this engine as well.
Light-duty diesel sales fell 19 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, totaling 94,810 vehicles in the United States of America. That’s less than one percent of light-duty vehicle sales in the U.S., and nearly half of diesel sales came courtesy of the Ford Transit.
