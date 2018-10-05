autoevolution
2019 Ford Ranger Boasts Best-In-Class Payload, Towing Capability

Based on the European and Australian model, the Ford Ranger for North America has something to make the Colorado and Tacoma blubber with envy. When equipped properly, the mid-size pickup truck from the Blue Oval is much obliged to tow 7,500 pounds. The best-in-class accolades continue with towing capability, rated by the Ford Motor Company at 1,860 pounds.
Priced at $25,395 including the destination charge, the Ranger “beats V6 engines from mid-size truck competitors” with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The best-in-class 310 pound-feet of torque is put to good use by the optional tow package and trailer brake controller.

Production for North America will begin at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne by the end of the year, with deliveries to kick off in the first quarter of 2019. The high-strength steel frame and Hotchkiss suspension for the rear axle are Built Ford Tough, and similar to the F-150, the Ranger is covered by a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty.

“Think of Ranger as the biggest and most capable backpack for your gear,” declared Rick Bolt, chief engineer of the newest pickup in the mid-size segment. “With 1,860 pounds of maximum payload, Ranger can haul nearly a ton of gear to enable your next adventure.”

The 270-horsepower EcoBoost is connected to the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors, sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle as standard. $1,295 is the price of the FX4 Off-Road Package for 4WD models, and at launch, three trim levels (XL, XLT, Lariat) and two body configurations (SuperCab and SuperCrew) are available.

Among the list of standard features, highlights include FordPass Connect, pre-collision assist, Wi-Fi hotspot with 4G LTE high-speed Internet connectivity, and buttons on the steering wheel.

Ford is testing the Ranger Raptor in the United States right now, but nothing is official at the time of writing. The high-performance model is available in Europe and Australia with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel, packing 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque. If this engine doesn’t make it to North America, then the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 might be the alternative.
