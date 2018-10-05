2019 Ford Ranger Boasts Best-In-Class Payload, Towing Capability

Based on the European and Australian model, the Ford Ranger for North America has something to make the Colorado and Tacoma blubber with envy. When equipped properly, the mid-size pickup truck from the Blue Oval is much obliged to tow 7,500 pounds. The best-in-class accolades continue with towing capability, rated by the Ford Motor Company at 1,860 pounds.

21 photos



Production for North America will begin at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne by the end of the year, with deliveries to kick off in the first quarter of 2019. The high-strength steel frame and Hotchkiss suspension for the rear axle are



“Think of Ranger as the biggest and most capable backpack for your gear,” declared Rick Bolt, chief engineer of the newest pickup in the mid-size segment. “With 1,860 pounds of maximum payload, Ranger can haul nearly a ton of gear to enable your next adventure.”



The 270-horsepower EcoBoost is connected to the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors, sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle as standard. $1,295 is the price of the FX4 Off-Road Package for 4WD models, and at launch, three trim levels (XL, XLT, Lariat) and two body configurations (SuperCab and SuperCrew) are available.



Among the list of standard features, highlights include FordPass Connect, pre-collision assist, Wi-Fi hotspot with 4G LTE high-speed Internet connectivity, and buttons on the steering wheel.



