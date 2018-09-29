autoevolution
 

Ex-Marilyn Monroe Ford T-Bird Heading To Auction

Back in the 1950s, Marilyn Monroe was the sex symbol above all other sex symbols. Together with greats like Ava Gardner, Marlon Brando, and Harry Belafonte, these significant few A-listers have shaped the world of Hollywood as we know it. Because of their wealth and status, these entertainers from days long past also had the privilege to drive some of the best cars of that era.
This gets us to the Ford Thunderbird, the golden standard of well-to-do men and women of the 1950s, and the personal luxury car that defined its segment. Launched in 1954 for the 1955 model year as a response to the Chevrolet Corvette, the Thunderbird had the upper hand thanks to the long list of standard equipment, including the 4.8-liter Y-block V8 that was better suited to this type of vehicle than the 3.9-liter Blue Flame inline-six of the ‘Vette.

Eleven generations later, the final Thunderbird rolled off the assembly line in Wixom, Michigan on July 1st, 2005. The Ford Motor Company never got back into this segment, and ever since, no one would try their hands at bringing the personal luxury car back from the annals of automotive history.

The exclusivity and rarity is one thing about this segment of the industry, but when a Hollywood star enters the fray, there isn’t anything to add about why this Thunderbird could fetch more than $300,000 at auction. Previously owned by Marilyn Monroe, the two-seat convertible could sell for as much as $500,000 according to Julien’s Auctions.

Identified by serial number P6FH151382 and “accompanied by documents relating to Monroe and her ownership of the vehicle,” the T-Bird in the photo gallery switched ownership to Lee Strasberg after the death of the actress.

The Raven Black exterior is matched with a two-tone interior, and under the hood, the 5.1-liter Y-block V8 generates 225 horsepower with the help of a four-barrel Holley carburetor. A porthole windowed hardtop is also included in the sale, along with American Classic 670R15 radial tires and an odometer that reads 30,399 miles following an engine re-build.

"Finding this car, a classic two–seater model, after 56 plus years of its unknown whereabouts, was a singular event,” said the current owner. “No other car has been located and documented as owned by the incomparable Marilyn Monroe."
