Ford Special Edition SUVs Launched At 2018 State Fair of Texas

Even though the Explorer gears up for an all-new generation, Ford has taken to the 2018 State Fair of Texas to unveil not one, but two special editions of the utility vehicle. Joined by a pair of 2019 Expedition models, make that four special editions in total. 21 photos



And finally, the Expedition Texas Edition builds upon the existing Special Edition Package, in turn based on the Limited. Being addressed to Texas-based customers, this full-size SUV is equipped from the get-go for hauling and towing thanks to the Cargo Package and Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package. Active Park Assist also comes standard. “Texans love their SUVs and these four special editions were created very much with them in mind,” said Craig Patterson, marketing manager for large utility vehicles at the Ford Motor Company . “Each of these vehicles is a proof point that Ford takes seriously the need to continuously freshen an SUV lineup that is so popular with so many.”It’s somewhat ironic that Mr. Patterson is talking about freshening up considering how old the Explorer is. But on this occasion, we’ll let it slide because the next generation promises to be a game-changing SUV . For those with luxury at the top of their priorities list, the Lincoln Aviator is coming for the 2020 model year, sharing the CD6 vehicle architecture with the Ford.Called Desert Copper Edition and Limited Luxury Edition, the Expedition-based models are all about the styling. 20-inch wheels, leather trim, chrome or/and copper accents, there’s a lot to like about these two. The Limited Luxury Edition has the upper hand, though, thanks to the addition of multi-contour seats with Active Motion technology.Moving on to the Expedition, the Stealth Edition is clad in gloss-black accessories for a cool but still upscale appearance over the Limited trim level. 22-inch wheels and continuous controlled damping technology come standard, along with a tailgate applique, skid plates, special badging, and red stitching throughout the cabin.And finally, the Expedition Texas Edition builds upon the existing Special Edition Package, in turn based on the Limited. Being addressed to Texas-based customers, this full-sizeis equipped from the get-go for hauling and towing thanks to the Cargo Package and Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package. Active Park Assist also comes standard.