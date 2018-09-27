Ford, Uber and Lyft Data to Help Cities Reduce Congestion and Emission Levels

Having tons of traffic data spread among the dozens of transportation companies is a resource currently completely unused. But sharing is caring, or what goes around comes around, and Ford, Uber and Lyft plan to do something about it.

To that end, they created a data platform called SharedStreets, a place where information supplied by the cars on the roads could help reduce congestion and emissions and ultimately save lives by preventing car crashes.



On Wednesday, Ford and transportation companies Uber and Lyft announced they will be chipping in data to the platform in the over 30 cities around the world where the platform is operational.



The most important contribution to be made by Uber is the set of vehicle driving speeds, which would help cities better understand where speeding or reckless driving occurs, so that redesigned roads might reduce danger for motorists and pedestrians.







On its part, Lyft will be sharing curbside pick-up and drop-off counts, so that authorities could understand where for-hire vehicle trips are in the greatest demand. This might help planners use methods that would reduce congestion.



“Ride-share and auto companies have been gathering an enormous amount of data on transportation and traffic.” said in a statement Michael R. Bloomberg, the head of Open Transport Partnership and Bloomberg Philanthropies.



“Now, cities will be able to use it to find new ways to manage congestion, reduce carbon emissions, prevent traffic crashes, and prepare for the arrival of autonomous vehicles.”



