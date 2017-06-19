autoevolution

Installing Uber or Lyft Is Now a Legal Punishment for Drunk Drivers in Ohio

19 Jun 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You may not like ride-hailing companies such as Uber or Lyft too much, but you wouldn't go as far as considering installing their apps on your phone a punishment, right?
11 photos
Self-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by Uber
The only people who might actually hate these two are cab drivers, but apart from that, most people either love them (for freeing them from the necessity to interact with said cab drivers) or are largely indifferent to their existence.

However, regardless of how you feel about ride-hailing services, there is one moment when they come in handy: when you've had way too much to drink and find yourself far away from home to leave on foot.

Or at least that's what Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael A. Cicconetti believes, a man who has already built a name for himself because of the creative sentences he gives. This one, though, seems pretty straightforward.

And Judge Cicconetti agrees: “It’s not one of those unusual sentences. There’s nothing crazy about it,” he said, quoted by The News Herald. “It’s just common sense. Now that we have the technology and most people have the ability to do that, why not make it part of their sentence?"

The idea sparked when he had a friend of his in the defendant's stall who admitted to not using Uber because he didn't know how. Cicconetti told him to come to probation the next day and somebody would show him the necessary steps. He then thought to himself: "Why not do that for everybody?"

So besides the usual sentence - three days in jail or successfully completing a driver's prevention program costing $328 plus probation for six months and the suspension of the driver's license for all non-occupational activities - Cicconetti is now forcing drunk drivers to install Uber or Lyft on their smartphones. But the judge is nobody's fool: he also makes them provide the details to a credit card.

And just in case you're not convinced the Ohio robe man is up to date with technology, here's something else he said: "In the next 20 years, they’ll have self-driving cars anyway, so we won’t have to worry about it.”
Uber lyft DUI Ohio cicconetti sentence
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show