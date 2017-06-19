Installing Uber or Lyft Is Now a Legal Punishment for Drunk Drivers in Ohio

You may not like ride-hailing companies such as Uber or Lyft
too much, but you wouldn't go as far as considering installing their apps on your phone a punishment, right?
The only people who might actually hate these two are cab drivers, but apart from that, most people either love them (for freeing them from the necessity to interact with said cab drivers) or are largely indifferent to their existence.
However, regardless of how you feel about ride-hailing services, there is one moment when they come in handy: when you've had way too much to drink and find yourself far away from home to leave on foot.
Or at least that's what Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael A. Cicconetti
believes, a man who has already built a name for himself because of the creative sentences he gives. This one, though, seems pretty straightforward.
And Judge Cicconetti agrees: “It’s not one of those unusual sentences. There’s nothing crazy about it,”
he said, quoted by The News Herald
. “It’s just common sense. Now that we have the technology and most people have the ability to do that, why not make it part of their sentence?"
The idea sparked when he had a friend of his in the defendant's stall who admitted to not using Uber
because he didn't know how. Cicconetti told him to come to probation the next day and somebody would show him the necessary steps. He then thought to himself: "Why not do that for everybody?"
So besides the usual sentence - three days in jail or successfully completing a driver's prevention program costing $328 plus probation for six months and the suspension of the driver's license for all non-occupational activities - Cicconetti is now forcing drunk drivers
to install Uber or Lyft on their smartphones. But the judge is nobody's fool: he also makes them provide the details to a credit card.
And just in case you're not convinced the Ohio robe man is up to date with technology, here's something else he said: "In the next 20 years, they’ll have self-driving cars anyway, so we won’t have to worry about it.”