Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Video Shows Stumbling, Star Blames Medication Mix

 
1 Jun 2017
The Police in Jupiter. Florida, have released the dashcam footage of Tiger Woods's arrest. The star had been taken into custody on Monday morning, in Jupiter Florida, following suspicion of driving under the influence.
It all started when officers on duty saw the golfer's 2015 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG pulled on the side of the road, in a position that seemed odd. The V12 engine of the luxury sedan was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal had also been left on. More importantly, the car was stopped in the bike lane.

Upon approaching the car, the police discovered that both wheels on the driver's side had been twisted, while the respective tires were flat, indicating that Woods had recently hit something - you'll find the photos of the damaged car in the lower part of the gallery to your right.

The officers notice that the athlete had fallen asleep behind the wheel, so they asked him to perform a field sobriety test, hence the footage we're talking about.

The clip shows the golfer struggling to walk in a straight line, while also stumbling while trying to follow instructions. Nevertheless, the pair of officers who arrested Woods mentioned he was willing to cooperate.

The star was tested using a breathalizer, showing no signs of alcohol in his blood. Nevertheless, Woods released a statement following the arrest, explaining that alcohool had not been involved and blaming his state on a mix of prescribed medication.

The golfer, who is a 14-time Major champion, is currently taking medication to recover from his fourth back surgery.

“I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” Woods explained in his statement. “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too,

Following the DUI charges, the first court hearing for Tiger Woods has been scheduled for July 5.

