2019 Nissan Titan Shines Bright at Texas State Fair

28 Sep 2018, 10:30 UTC
Previewed at the beginning of September, the 2019 Titan has premiered in the flesh at the Texas State Fair in half-ton and Titan XD flavors. The list of upgrades isn’t long, starting with 7.0-inch NissanConnect infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The “most refined Titan yet” boasts an additional USB port and two USB-A charging ports on the PRO-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve trim levels. Rear Door Alert, on the other hands, comes standard on the Crew Cab and King Cab configurations. Customers who like their music loud and clear are now offered the Fender premium audio system as an optional extra, featuring 10 to 12 speakers (including the subwoofer).

From a design standpoint, the color palette has been rounded off by Midnight Pine and Moab Sunset. If you were wondering what the most disappointing thing about the Titan for the 2019 model year is, that would be the lack of an entry-level V6.

Nissan promised to develop a workhorse-specific V6 for the Titan (and next-generation Frontier) for years, and just like Mazda with the SkyActiv-D 2.2, the launch date is pushed back on a repeated basis. Alas, the 5.6-liter Endurance V6 is the standard engine, featuring 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque.

Move on up to the not-exactly-light-duty Cummins turbo diesel V8, and you’re looking at 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet in the Titan XD. Both motors are connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission, which is much obliged to send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear or all four wheels.

Pricing still isn’t known at this point, even though dealers expect the 2019 Titan to arrive in their lots in October. The 2018 Titan starts at $30,030, with the 2018 Titan XD coming in at $32,290. The Cummins-engined Titan XD is far pricier, costing more than $66,000 with all the available optional extras ticked from the list.

At the end of the day, Nissan and Toyota are fighting over a piece of the pie, with the majority of full-size truck sales going to General Motors, Ford, and Ram. In August 2018, the Titan sold 4,661 examples, which is a huge difference from the 81,839 F-Series models sold by the Ford Motor Company.
