2019 Nissan Titan Shines Bright at Texas State Fair

Previewed at the beginning of September, the 2019 Titan has premiered in the flesh at the Texas State Fair in half-ton and Titan XD flavors. The list of upgrades isn’t long, starting with 7.0-inch NissanConnect infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 9 photos



From a design standpoint, the color palette has been rounded off by Midnight Pine and Moab Sunset. If you were wondering what the most disappointing thing about the Titan for the 2019 model year is, that would be the lack of an entry-level V6.



Nissan promised to develop a workhorse-specific V6 for the Titan (and next-generation Frontier) for years, and just like Mazda with the



Move on up to the not-exactly-light-duty Cummins turbo diesel V8, and you’re looking at 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet in the Titan XD. Both motors are connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission, which is much obliged to send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear or all four wheels.



Pricing still isn’t known at this point, even though dealers expect the 2019 Titan to arrive in their lots in October. The 2018 Titan starts at $30,030, with the 2018 Titan XD coming in at $32,290. The Cummins-engined



At the end of the day, Nissan and Toyota are fighting over a piece of the pie, with the majority of full-size truck sales going to General Motors, Ford, and Ram. In August 2018, the Titan sold 4,661 examples, which is a huge difference from the 81,839 F-Series models sold by the Ford Motor Company.