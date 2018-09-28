autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes B-Class Spy Video Reveals Design Entirely

We know that the all-new B-Class is one of the big debuts of the Mercedes stands during the upcoming Paris Motor Show, along with the A35 4Matic hot hatch. But fans of German tourers don't have to wait nearly that long to see the finished design.
Stuttgart prototype spotter WalkoArt has released the most revealing video yet of this all-new 2019 B-Class. The only parts that are camouflaged are the badges and small portions of the headlights. It's almost like Mercedes is dangling this in front of our noses.

Even though it's supposed to be new, the 2019 B-Class looks oddly familiar. That's because it's a heavily modified version of the old car. All of the outer skin is new, but things like the wheelbase or the greenhouse remain the same. That's why the B-Class doesn't have that wide stance they baked into the A-Class, not that it needs it.

Looking at the interior, you wouldn't even know this is based on the old B-Class. The dashboard will feature the same two large screens making up the MBUX infotainment, the same cool new air vents, and E-Class-like steering wheel.

Having big car features in a compact family tourer is what makes the B-Class so great. Of course, the segment isn't what it used to, with just 41,377 units sold until August this year. Still, Mercedes isn't calling it quits, either because it's fond of the model or because it thinks SUVs won't keep growing forever.

Another thing that will set this B-Class apart from its predecessor is the engine range. The gasoline lineup will center around a 1,332cc turbo unit ranging in power from 109 HP to over 200 HP in a plug-in hybrid configuration. Diesels will include the Renault-sourced 1.5-liter and a new 2-liter unit with up to 190 HP. Almost all models will be available with a 7-speed DCT.

