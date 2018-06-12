2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Performance Edition Is Worse Than Chevrolet's Tahoe RST

Did NASA’s Curiosity Rover Find Life on Mars?

Back in April 2017, General Motors made a step in the right direction as far as full-size SUVs are concerned with the Tahoe RST . 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque from a 6.2-liter V8, 10-speed automatic transmission, Magnetic Ride Control, there’s a lot to like about this truck-based family hauler. But be that as it may, GMC has had enough. And this gets us to the Yukon Graphite Performance. 5 photos



In addition to the go-faster goodies mentioned a couple paragraphs before, the Yukon Performance Edition includes 22-inch bright machined wheels with Carbon Flash Metallic pockets, black assist steps with gloss black accents, black inserts for the grille and fog lamp surrounds, black roof rails, and black beltline moldings.



The interior of the murdered-out gentle giant, on the other hand, features a high-capacity air cleaner, Bose Active Noise Cancellation system, multi-color head-up display, an 8-inch Driver Information Center, and an 8-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation. It must be mentioned the Graphite Performance Edition requires the Graphite Edition. The lesser version is exclusive to the SLT trim in either Yukon or Yukon XL configurations, be it the rear- or four-wheel-drive setup.



“The all-new Graphite Edition builds on the commanding road presence and inherent capabilities of the Yukon and affords customers the opportunity to project a unique, yet distinctly GMC style,” explains Stu Pierce, senior marketing manager for GMC trucks and A “special edition” according to its maker, the Yukon Graphite Performance is nothing but a badge-engineered Tahoe RST. The same engine with the same amount of ponies and twist, the Hydra-Matic 10L80 gearbox, and magnetorheological dampers are all present, and that’s a little bit underwhelming.Adding insult to injury, the high-performance Yukon doesn’t get the upgraded braking system and Borla exhaust of the Tahoe RST. If there’s anyone to blame for that, you can address your complaints to General Motors’ beancounters in Detroit.In addition to the go-faster goodies mentioned a couple paragraphs before, the Yukon Performance Edition includes 22-inch bright machined wheels with Carbon Flash Metallic pockets, black assist steps with gloss black accents, black inserts for the grille and fog lamp surrounds, black roof rails, and black beltline moldings.The interior of the murdered-out gentle giant, on the other hand, features a high-capacity air cleaner, Bosesystem, multi-color head-up display, an 8-inch Driver Information Center, and an 8-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation. It must be mentioned the Graphite Performance Edition requires the Graphite Edition. The lesser version is exclusive to the SLT trim in either Yukon or Yukon XL configurations, be it the rear- or four-wheel-drive setup.“The all-new Graphite Edition builds on the commanding road presence and inherent capabilities of the Yukon and affords customers the opportunity to project a unique, yet distinctly GMC style,” explains Stu Pierce, senior marketing manager for GMC trucks and full-size SUVs . Still, you’re much better off buying the Chevy.