2019 GMC Sierra AT4 Is Made To Venture Off-Road

After revealing the all-new Sierra 1500 at the beginning of the month, GMC prepares to roll into the 2018 New York International Auto Show with the AT4. The acronym stands for All Terrain 4, and as the name suggests, mud and rocks pose no problem to this luxed-up workhorse twinned with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss
.
First things first, let’s talk oily bits. The AT4 adds off-road goodies such as 2 inches of lift, two-speed transfer case with a locking rear diff, Rancho monotube shock absorbers, and 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. If you want mud-terrain Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, these babies are an optional according to GMC
.
Traction Select and Hill Descent Control are standard, as is the industry-first MultiPro Tailgate, 5.3-liter naturally aspirated V8, and eight-speed automatic transmission. Moving up to the 3.0-liter Duramax
inline-six turbo diesel or 6.2-liter small-block V8 adds two forward ratios to the transmission (Hydra-Matic 10L80).
From a visual standpoint, the AT4 stands out from the rest of the Sierra 1500 crowd with black chrome-finished fog lamp bezels, fender surround, and grille insert, as well as red-painted recovery hooks. Available content, you ask? In addition to the larger wheels and better tires, the half-ton pickup can be equipped with Rear Camera Mirror, head-up display, an advanced suite of safety features (which includes Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), and a carbon-fiber cargo box
.
The boldest expression of the all-new Sierra 1500 also benefits from an updated interior. Darkened trim, aluminum finishes, Jet Black and Kalahari color accents, AT4 embroideries on the headrests and floormats, that’s how the AT4 likes to roll.
“The 2019 Sierra AT4 is designed for the customer who wants an elevated presence on the road and the capability to venture off life’s beaten path,”
commented Duncan Aldred, the global VP of the GMC brand. “It’s also the beginning for the AT4 brand, which will be seen on every vehicle in our lineup in the next two years.”