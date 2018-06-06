NASA Getting Ready to Start Mining Alien Planets

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Comes Standard With Turbo Engine

Following the Denali , AT4, and SLT, the 2019 GMC Sierra family gains a new member in the guise of the Elevation. Shown here in half-ton specification, the newcomer looks good and it’s also fuel efficient thanks to an all-new powerplant. 35 photos



In the order of displacement, the Sierra Elevation will be offered with optional powerplants that include a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel inline-six (ten-speed) and 5.3-liter V8 (eight-speed). The latter is most interesting, for it boasts Dynamic Fuel Management. What DFM means in General Motors jargon is that the naturally aspirated V8 can shut off seven of its eight cylinders in order to save fuel.



What’s just as interesting is the absence of the 6.2-liter V8. Chevrolet offers it in the Silverado 1500, while GMC lists it as available in the case of the Sierra 1500 in



“The 2019 Sierra Elevation conveys a youthful, athletic presence that demonstrates GMC’s tailored approach,” declared Rich Latek, the brand’s marketing director. “With inherent truck capabilities and functionality, Elevation is able to take you off the beaten path along with your gear while standing out from the pack."



Available exclusively in Double Cab configuration with either rear- or four-wheel drive, the Sierra Elevation can be upgraded to an off-the-beaten-path brawler with the X31 Off-Road package. Tick that option off the list, and you’ll get Rancho shock absorbers, two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing, all-terrain tires, locking rear differential, skidplates front and rear, heavy-duty air filter, Hill Descent Control, and dual-exhaust system. Remember our story on the engine options for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500? GMC decided that the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is the right plant for the Sierra Elevation, packing 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque . Paired from the get-go to an eight-speed automatic transmission (Hydra-Matic 8L90), the four-cylinder turbo also features Active Fuel Management technology.In the order of displacement, the Sierra Elevation will be offered with optional powerplants that include a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel inline-six (ten-speed) and 5.3-liter V8 (eight-speed). The latter is most interesting, for it boasts Dynamic Fuel Management. What DFM means in General Motors jargon is that the naturally aspirated V8 can shut off seven of its eight cylinders in order to save fuel.What’s just as interesting is the absence of the 6.2-liter V8. Chevrolet offers it in the Silverado 1500, while GMC lists it as available in the case of the Sierra 1500 in AT4 and Denali flavors. And speaking of the range-topping engine, the 420-horsepower and 460-pound-feet motor can also shut off all but one of its cylinders.“The 2019 Sierra Elevation conveys a youthful, athletic presence that demonstrates GMC’s tailored approach,” declared Rich Latek, the brand’s marketing director. “With inherent truck capabilities and functionality, Elevation is able to take you off the beaten path along with your gear while standing out from the pack."Available exclusively in Double Cab configuration with either rear- or four-wheel drive, the Sierra Elevation can be upgraded to an off-the-beaten-path brawler with the X31 Off-Road package. Tick that option off the list, and you’ll get Rancho shock absorbers, two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing, all-terrain tires, locking rear differential, skidplates front and rear, heavy-duty air filter, Hill Descent Control, and dual-exhaust system.