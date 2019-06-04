Woman Locks Herself in Bathroom of Qantas Flight, Refuses to Come Out

SpaceX Changes Crew Dragon Assignment to Compensate Loss of Spacecraft

An overnight flight from Bali to Sydney, Australia, ended in chaos when a female passenger locked herself in the bathroom and refused to come out in time for landing. 9 photos



One fellow passenger says the woman got up from her seat and went to the bathroom right before the pilot informed the cabin they were supposed to be fastening their seatbelts for landing. Flight attendants started banging on the door to get the woman out, but she was refusing to listen to them.



Despite efforts from the entire cabin crew, the woman was still locked in the bathroom so the pilot decided to go ahead with the landing, even though the cabin wasn’t properly secured.



“When were descending, there were four flight attendants banging on the door yelling at her and causing a scene,” the unnamed passenger tells the publication. “She refused to come out so they were forced to sit and leave her in there for the next 10 minutes. The descent was a bit bumpy but we touched down fine and were delayed disembarking until the police came.”



When the plane landed, a male flight attendant took the bathroom door off its hinges and the woman continued making a scene. She yelled at the flight attendant and was aggressive to him. She was eventually taken off the plane after everyone else had left, by the police.



In a statement to the same media outlet, Qantas confirms the incident, saying, “Qantas does not tolerate antisocial behavior. For the safety of themselves and others, it's crucial passengers follow the instructions of our crew. We'd like to thank our crew for their efforts and the AFP for their assistance.”



