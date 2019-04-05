NASA Test Fires SLS Engines, Says 5 Year Target for Moon Return Possible

Lexus Official Says “Something Big Is Coming To the LC This Year”

In terms of displacement, we’re not sure that “something big is coming to the LC this year.” Our guess is that Moe Durand might be referring to a twin-turbo V8 under the hood of the LC F , the most performance-oriented Lexus following the LFA supercar. 18 photos



Logic suggests the LC F will precede the LC Convertible given the age of the



Because 354 horsepower isn’t enough, the LC 500 with 471 horsepower is the one to go. Coincidence or not, the 5.0-liter V8 develops one more horsepower in the case of the RC F. Given these circumstances, it comes as no surprise the RC F Track Edition is better than the LC 500 in the twisties.



Manufactured at the Motomachi plant since March 2017 for the 2018 model year, the LC rides on the GA-L vehicle architecture of the LS. Both powertrain options are coupled to ten-speed automatic transmission, and so far, grand-touring enthusiasts aren’t queuing up to purchase the LC.



Sales in Europe and the United States in 2018 were 810 and 1,979 examples of the breed, not quite enough when compared to the German competition. The LC F, thanks to 600-plus horsepower according to most reports, plan to turn things around for Lexus. As a competitor to the S63 and M8, Lexus is more or less pressed to squeeze out in excess of 600 ponies from the twin-turbo V8.



