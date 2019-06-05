Larry the Cat Trolls Donald Trump, Manages to Delay The Beast

The Beast can withstand anything from bullets to a nuclear attack, but it has nothing on Larry the Cat. The 12-year-old feline was able to successfully delay The Beast all on his own, much to the delight of the waiting reporters and the entire Internet. And it did so in the most DGAF fashion, by positioning himself under the Cadillac to take shelter from the rain.
It happened during Trump’s visit at the PM’s official residence but, as of the time of writing, there’s no word yet if Trump was actually inside the car when it happened or how long The Beast had to remain stationary for Larry.
Larry, in case you’re wondering, is 12 years old and used to live rough, on the streets, before David Cameron brought him into the residence to help catch rats. Since then, he’s been dubbed “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office” on the government’s website, and is a celebrity with media and regular folks. Larry even has his own Twitter account, though it’s not official.
If the account is any indication, he has no love to spare for Trump or his shenanigans. While Larry might act the innocent when he claims he couldn’t have braved the rain, which is why he hid under The Beast, his tweets indicate that there was an ulterior motive to it.
And the Internet is loving it. Enjoy!
Nice picture of the Beast. And the President’s car... #TrumpUKVisit— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 4, 2019
(Photo @BillNeelyNBC) pic.twitter.com/6SYpZ2LGpJ
I made my choice... #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/BeefKIiS5K— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 4, 2019
If President Trump tries to grab this pussy, then he’ll find out it’s got claws... #TrumpUKVisit— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 3, 2019
Security incident in Downing Street after Larry the Cat tries to get inside The Beast.— Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) June 4, 2019
He is currently sat underneath the car meaning it can’t move. pic.twitter.com/ZxQIwzOD4S
Huge security issue as Larry the Downing St. cat shelters under Donald Trump’s limo ‘’the Beast’ & refuses to move. #TrumpinUK pic.twitter.com/i9w4B6w8FK— Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) June 4, 2019
BREAKING: anti-Trump demonstrators fail to stop f@realDonaldTrumpi motorcade, but f@Number10cati does. Lodges himself under wheel of #TheBeast #StateVisit pic.twitter.com/PAb8pWxItS— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) June 4, 2019