Larry the Cat Trolls Donald Trump, Manages to Delay The Beast

5 Jun 2019
President Donald Trump is currently in the U.K. on a 3-day working visit and, in between anti-Trump protests, official state visits and interviews, and the usual rage-tweeting on Trump’s part, here’s something to brighten your day: Larry the Cat being an absolute boss.
Whenever he travels, POTUS does so with a convoy equipped with everything he might need in order to survive an attack, whatever its nature. The motorcade includes a decoy car and the Presidential limousine, known as The Beast or Cadillac One.

The Beast can withstand anything from bullets to a nuclear attack, but it has nothing on Larry the Cat. The 12-year-old feline was able to successfully delay The Beast all on his own, much to the delight of the waiting reporters and the entire Internet. And it did so in the most DGAF fashion, by positioning himself under the Cadillac to take shelter from the rain.

It happened during Trump’s visit at the PM’s official residence but, as of the time of writing, there’s no word yet if Trump was actually inside the car when it happened or how long The Beast had to remain stationary for Larry.

Larry, in case you’re wondering, is 12 years old and used to live rough, on the streets, before David Cameron brought him into the residence to help catch rats. Since then, he’s been dubbed “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office” on the government’s website, and is a celebrity with media and regular folks. Larry even has his own Twitter account, though it’s not official.

If the account is any indication, he has no love to spare for Trump or his shenanigans. While Larry might act the innocent when he claims he couldn’t have braved the rain, which is why he hid under The Beast, his tweets indicate that there was an ulterior motive to it.

