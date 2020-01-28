2020 SEAT Leon Revealed With FR, Plug-In and Wagon Versions

5 SEAT Leon 5F Body Kit from Lenzdesign Gets the Job Done

After about seven years in production, the old SEAT Leon is being replaced today by an all-new generation. Spain's popular compact car is already being shown as a wagon or with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. 24 photos



Perhaps the biggest news is the addition of the first plug-in hybrid drive on a Leon. The 1.4 TSI system is paired to a 13 kWh battery, which is pretty large and should realistically last for 50 km of all-electric driving. At 204 hp, this will be the most powerful normal Leon. If we didn't know what the Leon looks like already, we'd be a little disappointed. This was always the compact hatchback for young Europeans that were really into driving and racing. But this latest version is trying to be stylish.The front end design has changed the most, integrating headlight and grille features which have already been seen on the Tarraco 3-row SUV . And around the back, the Leon unashamedly sports fake exhaust tips, just like the Ibiza.The Leon ST wagon is, perhaps, better looking. Its lines flow nicely, though it's still less sporty than the older generation. Perhaps we're just imagining the old ST Cupra that could blast to 100 km/h in 5 seconds. It's pretty clear that SEAT isn't going to make that kind of car anymore.A plug-in powertrain has already been announced, and a more powerful version of that (with 245 hp) will power the next-generation Cupra. Speaking of powertrains, they largely carry over from the Golf 8 and Octavia. The 1. TSI will be available with 90 or 110 hp, followed by the 1.5 TSI with 130 or 150 hp.There's no mention of mild-hybrid technology, though it should be available. The only diesel is a 2-liter with either 115 or 150. As you may notice, all the engines have a low power output, which means that not even the supposedly sporty Leon FR will have an independent rear suspension system.Perhaps the biggest news is the addition of the first plug-in hybrid drive on a Leon. The 1.4 TSI system is paired to a 13battery, which is pretty large and should realistically last for 50 km of all-electric driving. At 204 hp, this will be the most powerful normal Leon.