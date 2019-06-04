autoevolution
 

2020 Land Rover Defender Teased Once Again, This Time In Kenya

4 Jun 2019, 12:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
If in doubt, teaser after teaser or special edition after special edition. That appears to be the modus operandi of Land Rover these days, hard times if you remember that Jaguar Land Rover was in a financial slump in the third quarter of 2018.
29 photos
2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender2020 Land Rover Defender
The British brands posted a pre-tax profit of £120 million in the fourth quarter “after transformation costs,” signaling to investors that the good times are coming back. The Defender is also coming back, but it’ll be a different breed from the body-on-frame utility vehicle that was once called… wait for it… the Series.

Scheduled to premiere in September for the 2020 model year, the Defender will transition from body-on-frame to unibody. The Ingenium inline-six engine family complements the Modular Longitudinal Platform like a hand in glove, but the air suspension at the rear might not be to the liking of off-road enthusiasts.

Developed for mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles, the MLA promises a lot in the case of the Defender. Can you imagine an electric version of the short-wheelbase 90 with a lithium-ion battery and dual-motor setup to bring the point home? Now that would be an interesting competitor to the upcoming Wrangler EV, expected to be launched by 2022. Earlier still, 2020 will see the introduction of the Wrangler PHEV.

Turning our attention back to the Defender, Land Rover finished testing in Kenya while supporting the lion conservation initiatives in Africa. A prototype with tons of camouflage “was used by wildlife managers to support conservation operations across the 14,000-hectare Borana Conservancy.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the most off-road Land Rover for the 2020 model year has been put to the test by towing supplies, fording rivers, and tracking lions. One of the prototypes was fitted with a snorkel on the left-hand side of the vehicle in order to negotiate deeper waters, which means that Land Rover might be working on official accessories for the Defender as we speak.

“We are now in the advanced stages of the new Defender’s testing and development phase. Working with our partners at Tusk in Kenya enabled us to gather valuable performance data,” said Nick Collins, vehicle line director. “The Borana reserve features a wide range of challenging environments, making it a perfect place to test to the extreme the all-terrain attributes of the new Defender.”

2020 land rover defender Land Rover Defender teaser land rover
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Discovery SportLAND ROVER Discovery Sport Small SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover EvoqueLAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque Large SUVLAND ROVER SV COUPELAND ROVER SV COUPE Large SUVLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  
 
 