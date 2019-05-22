2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Gets Mild-Hybrid System From Range Rover Evoque

More on this:

1 2020 Discovery Sport Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Practical Evoque

2 Range Rover Astronaut Edition By SVO Is Not Your Average Luxury SUV

3 Prince Harry Checks Out the 2020 Land Rover Defender

4 2020 Land Rover Defender Testing Air Suspension at the Nurburgring

5 2020 Range Rover Gets Mild-Hybrid for the U.S., Starts at $90,900