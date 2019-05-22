2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Gets Mild-Hybrid System From Range Rover Evoque

At long last, Land Rover redesigned the Discovery Sport both inside and out. Those who plan on going eco-friendly can opt for 48-volt hybridization, coming courtesy of a starter/generator system.
UK customers are treated to four 2.0-liter turbo diesels, starting with 150 PS (148 horsepower) and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) of torque. Other outputs include 180 and 240 PS as well as 430 and 500 Nm. Elsewhere in the range, the 2.0-liter turbo that runs of gasoline is available with up to 300 PS (296 horsepower) thanks to the mild-hybrid system.
The kinetic energy captured during deceleration is stored in a battery underneath the floor of the Discovery Sport, and at a moment’s notice, the starter/generator can boost the performance during acceleration. On the technological front, driver assistance includes Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist.
Now available to order in the United Kingdom from £31,575 on-the-road, the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport will be available in the United States of America this summer. The base MSRP for the 2019 model year is $37,990 excluding destination charge for the SE trim level with the 237-horsepower Ingenium engine and all-wheel drive.
Riding on an updated D8 platform that Land Rover calls Premium Transverse Architecture, the Discovery Sport is 13 percent stiffer thanks to “rigidly-mounted subframes.” The modifications the eyes can’t see also promise to “reduce noise and vibration intrusion into the cabin.”
Speaking of the cabin, massaging front seats and Luxtex upholstery are now available to order along with a wireless phone charger and Pet Pack. The ClearSight Rear View is nothing more than a digital mirror that integrates an HD display and a rear-facing camera.
There’s also ClearSight Ground View, a multi-camera system that shows what happens to be beneath the vehicle. On the practicality front, the second-row seats now split 40:20:20. This levels up the number of possible seating configurations to 24, and that matters a lot to the family-oriented customer.
Wheel sizes range from 18 to 21 inches, and from a visual standpoint, the front fascia has a lot of 2020 Range Rover Evoque about it. Last, but certainly not least, a digital instrument cluster is complemented by the 10-inch infotainment system that Land Rover calls Touch Pro.
