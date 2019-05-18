autoevolution

2020 Discovery Sport Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Practical Evoque

18 May 2019, 18:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
4 photos
2020 Discovery Sport Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Practical EvoqueYo2020 Discovery Sport Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Practical EvoqueYo2020 Discovery Sport Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Practical EvoqueYo
Land Rover is one of the most recognizable SUV brands in the world, and the Discovery Sport is its best seller. But the company is working on a major refresh for the 2020 model year.

Using people sniped from German rivals, Land Rover boosted sales more than two times since 2011. Despite this, the brand is leaking money and has cut development costs on several projects. But the Discovery Sport is one of three complex and very costly debuts planned for 2019, along with the Evoque and upcoming Defender.

Part of the reason for this change in focus was realizing that too much of Land Rover's profit came from China. So instead, they are now focusing on the models that do well in Europe and America.

The Disco Sport is amazingly popular compared to its predecessor, the Freelander. It makes a good family car with its available 5+2 setup, but Land Rover decided to make major changes five years into the product cycle which will have to last until an all-new model comes in 2023.

This new video shows the prototype in its advanced stages of development. Though wrapped up in heavy camouflage, it's easy to see how the design is moving towards the Evoque's look, with narrow headlights and vertical intakes on the sides of the bumper. The Velar could be considered another point of reference.

And although some of the body panels may be the same, like the roof and doors, Land Rover is going to claim this Discovery model is based on a new platform. A different electrical system will allow most of the engines to have a mild-hybrid hybrid system with an alternator capturing some of the lost energy.

The new family of inline-6 engines probably doesn't fit under the small Discovery's hood, nor do we expect Land Rover to try. Instead, 2-liter units will provide somewhere between 150 HP for the base diesel to 300 HP for the best gasoline-motivated model. The company is also working on its first small plug-in system, which is believed to deliver around 200 HP from a 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport DISCOVERY SPORT land rover spyshots spy video
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover EvoqueLAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque Large SUVLAND ROVER SV COUPELAND ROVER SV COUPE Large SUVLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVAll LAND ROVER models  
 
 