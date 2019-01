Genesis GV80 Coming In 2019 With 3.5-liter V6 MPI

CRDi

The conglomerate made up of Hyundai, Kia, and their subsidiaries is the fifth-largest in the world of all things automotive, with 7.39 million vehicles sold in 2018. No fewer than 13 new or facelifted models are planned for 2019, including the first-ever utility vehicle from Genesis Motors.Turning our attention back to the test mule in the photo gallery, a few details are on display thanks to a window sticker. JX1 could be the internal code of the vehicle, then there’s 3.5G 4WD AT . What that’s supposed to mean is 3.5 liters, six cylinders, gasoline, all-wheel drive, and most likely an eight-speed automatic transmission.Hyundai hasn’t offered an engine with that displacement since the Sigma, which ended its tenure with the G6AU and G4HC in the second half of the 2000s. Given these circumstances, we’re expecting the GV80 or whatever it will be called to feature an evolution of the Lambda II engine.Hyundai is also working on the Theta III , but displacement won’t go beyond 2.5 liters and the number of cylinders is limited to four. To this effect, the 3.5-liter V6 MPI in the all-new Santa Fe sounds like the engine in question. This member of the Lambda II family has 276 horsepower to offer at 6,300 rpm along with 247 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm.“Wait, does this mean the platform is front-/all-wheel drive?” That’s right, dearest reader! In other words, the Genesis GV80 is more crossover than sport utility vehicle. On the other hand, the customer pool that would drop money on the Genesis isn’t as interested in off-road capability as those who choose the Suzuki Jimny, Land Rover Defender, or Mercedes-Benz G-Class.Over in Europe, there’s a case to be made for the 2.2-literthat Kia offers in the Stinger. The 2.0-liter Theta II turbocharged four-cylinder is also compatible with this platform, so look forward to three engine options.