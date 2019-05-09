2020 Land Rover Defender Testing Air Suspension at the Nurburgring

SUVs have become so luxurious and expensive that it's easy to forget they started out as rustic, agricultural even. Thankfully, Land Rover isn't giving up on the heritage of the Defender and is just a few months away from launch a 100% modern version.

Gone are the noisy diesel engines and torture devices known as seats. However, the changes go much deeper. Engineers worked around unibody construction this time, and while normally this would imply that it's going soft, Land Rover have our full trust.Another big upgrade is air suspension , discovered only recently as a feature for this 2020 model. The British automaker isn't exactly known for its reliable suspension systems, but you'd be crazy not to take advantage of the added comfort and practicality.The monocoque chassis also increases body rigidity, so the Defender can lap the Nurburgring without falling over itself in the corners. It certainly isn't built for the track but doesn't look completely out of place.Above all, the Defender is going to be a lifestyle choice, as customers looking for a back-to-basics 4x4 to tend to their sheep have long moved to other brands. Still, the vehicle will be able to cross streams and get to places that are out of the reach of many SUVs, the short overhangs attest to its abilities. The interior will be rugged-themed, but full of features, much like a modern Jeep.The official launch has already been scheduled for September this year. The Frankfurt Motor Show will most likely welcome regular models powered by 2-liter gasoline or diesel engines, much like the new Evoque. An inline-6 is also very likely and could produce as much as 400for a sporty setup. However, further down the line, we should have a PHEV or two, maybe even some EVs.