autoevolution

2020 Land Rover Defender Has Air Suspension, World Premiere Set For September

23 Apr 2019, 12:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
According to the general manager of communications and public relations, the next generation of the Land Rover Defender will premiere sometime “around Frankfurt” in September. Tim Krieger didn’t confirm if the British automaker will use the motor show for the world premiere of the off-road SUV, but nevertheless, deliveries will start early in 2020.
44 photos
2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)2020 Land Rover Defender 110 (U.S. model)
Car Advice also reports the Defender has air bags for the independent rear suspension, an anti-roll bar, and aluminum control arms. It remains to be seen if disconnecting sway bars are also in the pipeline, at least at the front axle for greater suspension articulation.

On the other hand, we’re not exactly sure about those air bags at the rear. While this technological solution translates to more comfort on the road, off the beaten path is a different story altogether. Mud and pebbles can wreak havoc, and if we take the abysmal reliability of the Range Rover as an example, air bags aren’t exactly durable in the long run.

Land Rover decided to move the Defender from a body-on-frame to a unibody platform, and the purists won’t like it. On the upside, the PR department and marketing material both promise superlative off-road capability from the storied nameplate. The Defender now rides on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (a.k.a. MLA), which has been designed for mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric powertrains.

The MLA serves as a replacement for the D7u, which serves as the backbone of the Discovery, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover. The Jaguar I-Pace is underpinned by the D7e while the Range Rover Velar utilizes the D7a. In other words, it's possible the MLA could replace all variants of the D7.

Based on the platform and size of the engine bay, It’s safe to assume the that Land Rover will offer the inline-six Ingenium in the Defender. In the Range Rover Sport HST, the 3.0-liter engine combines a twin-scroll turbo with an electric supercharger and mild-hybrid assistance. Output? Make that 400 PS (395 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque, thank you!

 

My awesome camera dude/bear jerky and Coors swigger @benstanziale crawled under a Land Rover Defender Mule and got these shots of the fully independent rear end. I see a big fat aluminum control arms and air bags (air suspension). You see anything else? Was Land Rover happy? No, but what were they going to do? #hard #landrover #defender @landrover ìçwìç

A post shared by Jonny Lieberman (@jonnylieberman) on Apr 11, 2019 at 8:42pm PDT

2020 land rover defender air suspension Land Rover Defender SUV land rover 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show mild hybrid
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover EvoqueLAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque Large SUVLAND ROVER SV COUPELAND ROVER SV COUPE Large SUVLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVAll LAND ROVER models  
 
 