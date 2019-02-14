BMW X3 M and X4 M Join Production Queue in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Ingenium Inline-Six Introduced To 2020 Range Rover Sport HST

It's been long in the making, but Jaguar Land Rover is much obliged to deliver on the group's promise of bringing back the inline-six from the good ol' days. Replacing the AJ6 that was discontinued in 1996, the Ingenium straight-six comes with an electric supercharger, twin-scroll turbocharger, mild-hybrid assistance, continous variable valve lift, variable cam timing, and a displacement of 3.0 liters.



"Inline six-cylinder engines are inherently better balanced than V6 designs and our all-new Ingenium unit builds on that promise to optimize efficiency in all operating conditions," said Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering. What Nick failed to mention is that Jaguar Land Rover took its sweet time with this powerplant, preferring to update the AJ-V8 and AJ125 V6 for the better part of a decade.



Adding insult to injury, Jaguar Land Rover still uses the AJD-V6 in applications such as the Discovery. To whom it may concern, this turbo diesel was developed by Ford Dagenham for use in Groupe PSA vehicles as part of a joint venture that began in 1999. The Lion V6 has been updated by Ford for the F-150 Power Stroke, but then again, it's still old.



Turning our attention to the mid-size Range Rover Sport in HST flavor, the redesign makes the sport utility vehicle look a bit busy in the front and rear. On the other hand, the carbon-fiber exterior trim and bundles of standard equipment for the cabin make the HST an interesting buy for £81,250 on-the-road in the UK.



Red-painted brake calipers, chrome shift paddles on the steering wheel, 16-way electrically adjustable Dynamic Seats, and a choice of five exterior colors are other highlights worth mentioning. The colors are Fuji White (pictured), Santorini Black, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, and Carpathian Grey. Capable of 400 PS (395 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque in the 2020 Range Rover Sport HST, the electrified inline-six promises to produce 12 percent fewer carbon-dioxide emissions and 75 percent fewer particulate emissions. All in all, an impressive engine even when compared to the M256 that Daimler AG uses in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, CLS, AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, and the GLE.