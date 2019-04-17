5 Future Cars to Project Direction of Travel on the Road to Warn Pedestrians

Landmark Edition Celebrates Three Decades Of Land Rover Discovery

In the beginning, the Discovery I wasn’t too much of a luxury SUV. But the body-on-frame construction translates to supreme off-road capability, and Land Rover is much obliged to carry the torch for years to come. 12 photos



Taking the Discovery SE as the starting point, the Discovery Landmark Edition adds the Dynamic Pack from the get-go. The more aggressive bumper up front is complemented by fog lights and the signature taillamps, privacy glass, and a fixed panoramic roof.



The contemporary looks of the SUV are rounded off by Windsor leather upholstery with contrast micropiping. Satin brushed aluminum on the center console, titanium mesh finishers, and the 380-watt Meridian Sound System complete the picture.



“



Land Rover offers multiple choices in terms of powertrains, ranging from the SD4 turbo diesel with 240 PS to the SD6 turbo diesel with 306 PS. Customers who prefer gasoline can opt for the SI4, a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that outputs 300 ponies on full song.



Regardless of engine, the fifth generation of the Discovery comes with the ZF 8HP automatic transmission as standard. As of 2018, the luxurious SUV is manufactured in Nitra, Slovakia instead of Solihull, England. The



Although the higher-ups aren't saying it loud and clear, Honda decided to shut down the Swindon assembly complex over this nuisance and because the plant isn't as efficient as it used to be in the not-so-distant past. To whoever is keeping count, 51.9 percent of Brits voted to leave the European Union in a referendum held on June 23rd, 2016.