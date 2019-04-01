autoevolution

The Queen, 92, Will Give up Driving on Public Roads After Prince Philip’s Crash

1 Apr 2019, 9:12 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Politicians
Queen Elizabeth will be ringing in her 93rd birthday this month with plans to give up driving on public roads. The decision came after long consideration stemming from Prince Philip’s 2-vehicle crash earlier this year, a new report suggests.
14 photos
Land Rover Heritage VehiclesLand Rover Freelander 1Land Rover Freelander 1Land Rover Freelander 1Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2
There is no official confirmation of this yet, but The Sunday Times reports that The Queen has finally decided to give up driving. She may still indulge in this hobby of hers while on private roads, but the rest of the time, she will be handing over all driving duties to her chauffeur.

Unlike Prince Philip, who voluntarily handed over his driver’s license some weeks after the January crash, The Queen will have nothing to hand over: she is the only person in the UK allowed to drive without a license.

That’s because, according to British law, all driving licenses are issued in her name, so she doesn’t need one. As a sovereign, she has discretionary powers that exclude her from the regulations and laws governing the roads. She never even had to take a driving test: she simply learned how to drive and continued doing it until now.

The Queen learned how to drive at 19 and even trained as an ambulance driver and a mechanic during World War II. Though protocol says she should be chauffeured around, until now, she was determined to drive herself whenever she could. Her beloved collection of cars include Jaguars and Land Rovers.

An anecdote from a book by Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, revealed that The Queen had a genuine case of need for speed, too. “After lunch, the Queen had asked her royal guest whether he would like a tour of the estate,” Cowper-Coles wrote.

“To his surprise the Queen climbed into the driving seat, turned the ignition and drove off… Abdullah was not used to being driven by a woman, let alone a queen. Through his interpreter, the Crown Prince implored the Queen to slow down and concentrate on the road ahead,” Cowper-Coles added.
the queen royal family land rover jaguar driver's license UK
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan CompactCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 