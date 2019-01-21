Parts of Prince Philip’s Totaled Land Rover Could Be Yours For £65,900

autoevolution
If you ever wanted to own pieces of plastic that were once attached to a working car driven by none other than the Duke of Edinburgh and you have about £65,900 to spare, now’s your chance.
Last week, Prince Philip crashed his Land Rover Freelander while coming out of a side road in Norfolk, UK, near his Sandringham Estate. He claimed to have been “dazzled by the sun” as he was coming out of a junction, so he got himself T-boned by an oncoming Kia.

The Land Rover flipped twice on the road and ended up on the passenger side, with the Duke hanging by his seatbelt, according to eyewitnesses who rushed to his aid. He was unharmed, but the car was totaled. The occupants of the Kia, the driver and a female passenger, needed treatment for minor injuries, while a toddler in the backseat wasn’t harmed.

As was to be expected, pieces of debris from the crash have emerged on eBay, the BBC reports. A couple of hours ago, the bidding sat at an eye-watering £65,900, partly because the lister claimed that the pieces “may even have Phil’s DNA on it, if you wanted to clone him or anything,” partly because he promised he would donate every penny he made from the auction to a cancer charity.

“These items are not stolen, they have been left at the roadside for way too long. It amazes me that they weren't cleaned up on the day,” the lister also said. “So, as opportunists do, I tidied them up. There's no financial gain in this for me, ALL proceeds going to charity. Its a bit of fun, and Cancer research get to benefit.”

He mentioned that he was only selling bits of plastic from the Duke’s car, not of glass. They were all “used,” of course, and meant for “Royal Family collectors.” You know, just in case you were wondering who in their right mind would pay this kind of money for shards of plastic with no apparent use.
