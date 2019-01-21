Parts of Prince Philip’s Totaled Land Rover Could Be Yours For £65,900

If you ever wanted to own pieces of plastic that were once attached to a working car driven by none other than the Duke of Edinburgh and you have about £65,900 to spare, now’s your chance.

The Land Rover flipped twice on the road and ended up on the passenger side, with the Duke hanging by his seatbelt, according to eyewitnesses who rushed to his aid. He was unharmed, but the car was totaled. The occupants of the Kia, the driver and a female passenger, needed treatment for minor injuries, while a toddler in the backseat wasn’t harmed.



As was to be expected, pieces of debris from the crash have emerged on eBay, the



“These items are not stolen, they have been left at the roadside for way too long. It amazes me that they weren't cleaned up on the day,” the lister also said. “So, as opportunists do, I tidied them up. There's no financial gain in this for me, ALL proceeds going to charity. Its a bit of fun, and Cancer research get to benefit.”



