autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Prince Philip Has Land Rover Replacement Delivered to His Home Hours After Crash

19 Jan 2019, 19:03 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Politicians
So much for reports that the Duke of Edinburgh could avoid prosecution for the crash he caused if he agreed to surrender his driver’s license. Mere hours after he got himself T-boned at a junction near Sandringham Estate, he had a replacement delivered to the home.
14 photos
Land Rover Heritage VehiclesLand Rover Freelander 1Land Rover Freelander 1Land Rover Freelander 1Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2
Retired from public life since August 2017, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth no longer live under the same roof for most of the time. However, they have been sharing the Sandringham Estate home since before Christmas, and he is still there now, recovering from the 2-car crash he caused.

This is why he had the car replacement delivered there, the Telegraph reports. At the time of the crash, the Duke had been driving a black Land Rover Freelander: he failed to stop at a junction, presumably because he got blinded by the sun, and he got T-boned by an oncoming Kia.

The impact was so powerful that it sent the SUV on its side and then, as it slid on the road, it flipped to the other side. According to some reports, the Duke was “hanging” by his seatbelt when a witness rushed to his rescue. He was removed from the wreck through the sunroof.

For those thinking such a serious crash would deter the Duke from ever getting at the wheel again, we have news: he has no intention of ceasing to drive himself.

“A black Land Rover Freelander was driven into Sandringham inside a delivery truck on Friday morning,” the publication says. “The Land Rover is the same model as the one Prince Philip, 97, was driving in yesterday's crash, which also involved a Kia.”

“It is believed to be the same car he has been seen driving near to Balmoral in September 2018, with a shared number plate. Armed police were on hand as the replacement vehicle was delivered to Sandringham, where Prince Phillip is now recovering,” the Telegraph adds.

So, the Land Rover is not technically “new.” At least he didn’t spend taxpayers’ money on a new car, if that’s any consolation for the Brits.
Prince Philip land rover Land Rover Freelander accident Kia UK royal family
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
JEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumCADILLAC XT6CADILLAC XT6 Large SUVHOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVAll car models  
 
 