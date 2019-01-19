2019 Lexus ES Is Just Short of Perfect, Says Consumer Reports

Prince Philip Has Land Rover Replacement Delivered to His Home Hours After Crash

So much for reports that the Duke of Edinburgh could avoid prosecution for the crash he caused if he agreed to surrender his driver’s license. Mere hours after he got himself T-boned at a junction near Sandringham Estate, he had a replacement delivered to the home. 14 photos



So, the Land Rover is not technically “new.” At least he didn’t spend taxpayers’ money on a new car, if that’s any consolation for the Brits. Retired from public life since August 2017, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth no longer live under the same roof for most of the time. However, they have been sharing the Sandringham Estate home since before Christmas, and he is still there now, recovering from the 2-car crash he caused.This is why he had the car replacement delivered there, the Telegraph reports. At the time of the crash, the Duke had been driving a black Land Rover Freelander : he failed to stop at a junction, presumably because he got blinded by the sun, and he got T-boned by an oncoming Kia.The impact was so powerful that it sent theon its side and then, as it slid on the road, it flipped to the other side. According to some reports, the Duke was “hanging” by his seatbelt when a witness rushed to his rescue. He was removed from the wreck through the sunroof.For those thinking such a serious crash would deter the Duke from ever getting at the wheel again, we have news: he has no intention of ceasing to drive himself.“A black Land Rover Freelander was driven into Sandringham inside a delivery truck on Friday morning,” the publication says. “The Land Rover is the same model as the one Prince Philip, 97, was driving in yesterday's crash, which also involved a Kia.”“It is believed to be the same car he has been seen driving near to Balmoral in September 2018, with a shared number plate. Armed police were on hand as the replacement vehicle was delivered to Sandringham, where Prince Phillip is now recovering,” the Telegraph adds.So, the Land Rover is not technically “new.” At least he didn’t spend taxpayers’ money on a new car, if that’s any consolation for the Brits.